As concerns over unsustainable fishing practices and their environmental impact continue to grow, researchers are stepping up their game to provide delicious and planet-friendly alternatives to traditional seafood.

Although refrigerated grocery store aisles may be packed with various meat alternatives, the options remain limited when it comes to plant-based seafood.

The impact of overfishing, coupled with contamination worries and ethical considerations, has fueled a demand for seafood alternatives that can both satisfy the palate and preserve the oceans.

According to a press release, a team at the National University of Singapore has taken the reins, showcasing their innovative approach to creating enticing vegan seafood that not only tastes good but also mirrors the nutritional profile of real fish.