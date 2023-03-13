Engineers use recycled glass as a sustainable fire-resistant cladding material

It is estimated that about 130 million tonnes of glass are produced each year globally, but a meager 21 percent of that is recycled glass. The use of 83% recycled glass in the product has the potential to reduce the amount of glass that goes to landfill substantially. The material also includes relatively low amounts of plastic binders and fire-retardant additives.

A unique blend that ensures toughness

The problems associated with glass claddings, which are brittle and prone to cracks, were avoided by a unique blend of plastic binders that provided improved stiffness to the product.

According to the team, various tests have proven that "claddings are fire-safe, water-resistant and cheap, and meet structural and environmentally sustainable requirements." Furthermore, the technology has cleared the compliance requirement of Standards Australia of claddings for non-combustibility.

Livefield is patenting the technology and exploring possibilities for large-scale recycled glass composite cladding material manufacturing.

A sustainable solution to a significant problem

The solution from the engineers helps buildings to become fire-resistant. According to the team, claddings play a crucial role in preventing the spread of fire, particularly in high-rise buildings.

“Some of the most catastrophic building fires, like the 2017 Grenfell tower fire in London that led to many deaths and injuries, have been attributed to the poor fire-prevention performance of cladding materials, said Robert. The research was done to highlight the relevance of understanding and designing fire-resistant cladding materials and systems for the building and construction sector.