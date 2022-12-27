BAE Systems’ all-terrain vehicle can turn into a crew support weapon when attacked

Both these vehicles are capable of providing optimal maneuverability across terrains such as ice, snow, rock, sand, and mud, as well as steep mountains. In coastal or flooded areas, these vehicles become amphibious and can swim to deliver personnel and supplies to provide a strategic advantage in any operation.

Capabilities of BvS10 armored vehicles

Currently deployed by Austria, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, and the U.K., BAE Systems has developed a series of variants for these armored vehicles in line with the requirements of its customers to deliver high tactical advantages.

The interiors of these vehicles are spacious to allow troops to easily install interchangeable equipment and hardware as per tactical needs. These include the ability to convert these vehicles into an ambulance, armed personnel carrier (APC), and a repair and recovery vehicle.

When pressed into an attack, the armored vehicle can be equipped with missiles or mortars or even turned into a crew support weapon (CSW), the latest of the variants developed by BAE Systems. The CSW is designed to deliver heavy fire support in any climate and is equipped with a remote weapon station (RWS) for fire support and a weapon station with head out for situational awareness, the company's webpage states.

The BvS10 is adaptable to a wide range of weapons ranging from 5.56 mm to 12.7 mm as well as a 40 mm grenade launcher, and offers protection against ballistics and anti-tank mines.