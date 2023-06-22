Sweden will have an entire city made of wood in 2027

Is it possible to build an entire city with wood? A Sweden company seems to think so.

Urban development company Atrium Ljungberg has unveiled plans to construct the world's largest wooden city in Stockholm. The construction will begin in 2025 and the first buildings are expected to be installed in 2027.

It’s an ambitious project and the company aims to redefine urban living through "sustainability, innovation and aesthetic excellence," said the company in a press release.

Sustainable urban planning

The project has used timber to address the environmental challenges faced by Swedish cities. Wood results in far less carbon emissions than steel and concrete and timber construction emits less pollutants. Timber is fireproof, which is important given the increase in forest fires due to climate change.