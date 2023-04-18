Swedish microcar maker wants your next car to ship flat-packed like Ikea

Not an existing one, mind you, but according to a report in Electrek, the real innovation behind this up-and-coming EV is the way the car is manufactured. Unlike most other cars that are assembled whole, driven off a line and shipped across the world intact, the Luvly O is produced in parts that can be shipped flat, so that 20 cars' worth of parts can fit into a single standard shipping container.

Then, once the flat-shipped parts are delivered, the car can be reassembled at special distribution centers near the point of purchase, saving not just an enormous amount in special shipping costs, but also in environmental costs to manufacture the vehicle.

And, for a selling price of €10,000, or about $11,000, the Luvly O would be one of the — if not the — cheapest EV to hit the scene; especially if it can qualify for EV tax credits that could cut the cost substantially.

All of this can be done by making a car that is far more compact than the cars currently clogging up urban streets, which Luvly said is precisely the point.

The Luvly O is meant to be the perfect urban transport; energy efficient, fast enough to get across town (its max speed is 90k/m or about 55 mph, with a 100km range), and featuring a swappable electric battery that can be pulled out and carried with you so that you'll never have to worry about finding an EV charger when you can just take the battery with you and plug it into the wall at the office.