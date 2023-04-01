Swedish renewables giant will use wooden wind turbines to lower emissions

“We see that modular towers in laminated wood have significant market potential and can contribute to lowering the cost of new renewable electricity production by replacing steel and concrete with environmentally friendly and climate-smart wood. RWE will be assessing Modvion’s wooden tower for potential use in future wind farms,” said Lars Borisson, Head of Onshore Origination & Development Nordics at RWE Renewables.

Wooden towers have the potential to become an important complementary material in tower construction as, according to a sifo survey carried out by Modvion, almost four out of ten Swedes feel more positive about wind power if the towers are built of wood.

“Our technology can help the wind industry dramatically reduce emissions, while facilitating taller towers to reach stronger winds. It’s great to see leading companies like RWE looking to support innovation that enables renewable energy from renewable materials,” said Maria-Lina Hedlund, CFO and acting CEO at Modvion.

Modvion’s patented wind turbine towers provide a cost-effective solution to the industry’s demand for taller towers. Laminated wood is stronger than steel proportionate to its weight making for lighter more practical towers.

Furthermore, Modvion’s towers are built in modules that can be easily transported while building using wood enables radical emission reductions particularly compared to conventional materials such as steel and concrete.