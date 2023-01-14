Climeworks becomes world's 1st certified carbon removal service provider

"Providing our first corporate customers with CDR services is an exciting milestone we're proud to reach with the rigorous validation of a certifying 3rd party," said Christoph Gebald, co-CEO/founder of Climeworks.

"Scaling our operations fast is only one part of the Climeworks mission. The other part is that this scale-up follows high standards, guaranteeing our customers they can trust our CDR to be of [the] highest quality, meaning additional, highly durable, and safe."

The certification

The procedure, known as direct air capture and storage (DAC+S), has been certified by independent auditor DNV, a leader in independent quality and security for quality assurance.

Through this process, excessive carbon dioxide is successfully removed from the atmosphere and buried underground, where it will eventually solidify into rock.

Climeworks and CarbFix's joint carbon capture facility Ocra, in Iceland. Climeworks



This development is regarded as a big step forward in the fight against climate change since it has the potential to dramatically reduce atmospheric carbon dioxide levels.

Climeworks offers its first corporate clients, Microsoft, Shopify, and Stripe; third-party verified CDR services carried out at Orca (carbon capture plant). Following a successful audit, Climeworks CDR Services received certification from DNV.

The certification-based DAC+S method was jointly developed by Climeworks and CarbFix, one of the world's top firms for quick underground mineralization of carbon dioxide, and confirmed by DNV in 2022.