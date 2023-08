Researchers at the University of Zurich in Switzerland have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) system that can not only fly drones but also beat human counterparts who are champions, according to a press release published in Nature on August 30.

This is a major milestone for machine intelligence, which can lead to further development of other systems, such as self-driving vehicles and aircraft.

An AI system beating its human counterparts may not sound like a big deal these days after companies like OpenAI have showcased the abilities of large models. However, responding to human questions with the knowledge of the internet as a foundation is very different from responding to situations arising mid-flight.