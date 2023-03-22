US Navy tests new tail-sitting drone for confined launch zones

The March 8th test flights were part of the "International Maritime Exercise 2023," which included 7,000 people from 50 countries. During the exercise, the Navy had to do many different things, like counter naval mines, work on global health issues, test the integration of drones and artificial intelligence, and practice following orders.

The Flexrotor was also deployed in the region in December 2022 as part of a "Digital Horizon" event to integrate drones and AI into Navy operations.

The advantage of a tail-sitting drone like the Flexrotor is that it only needs a clearing or open deck space as large as its widest dimension. This makes it highly versatile and valuable for scouting the ocean's vastness.

The Flexrotor boasts a cruising speed of 53 mph (85 kph), a top speed of 87 mph (140 kph), and potentially more than 30 hours of continuous operation. It can serve as a scout with daylight and infrared cameras and work as a communications relay node. Long-endurance drones like these allow crews to pilot them in shifts, reducing pilot fatigue without having to land the drone to switch operators.

The US Navy has been working to improve its ability to watch over regional waters by adding unmanned systems and artificial intelligence. In December 2021, a US Navy unmanned task force in the Middle East launched an aerial drone from a US Coast Guard vessel operating in the Arabian Gulf. The launch was part of Digital Horizon, a three-week event focused on integrating new unmanned and AI platforms. Ten of these systems were being used for the first time in the region.