Taiwan showcases its suicide drone designed to kill enemy radars

Chien Hsiang also has the capacity to strike other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), although NCSIST failed to provide specifics on how exactly it does that.

Taiwan invited the media have a look at its military drone programme today.



The most interesting was probably Taiwan's locally built Jian-Xiang loitering munition which can be launched in waves from a truck.



(We've known Taiwan had this tech since at least 2019) pic.twitter.com/66KG3ZbzTC — Jerome Taylor (@JeromeTaylor) November 15, 2022

At a press briefing held at the event and reported by Taiwan government-owned news outlet Focus Taiwan, Chi Li-ping, head of the NCSIST's Aeronautical Systems Research Division, said that Chien Hsiang has a maximum flight time of five hours and can strike targets of approximately 621 miles away (1,000 km).

The outlet further noted that if the drone were to lose its signal while on the way to a target, it could simply stay in the vicinity of the target until it radiated again in order to complete the strike. The attack would be carried out by Chien Hsiang by crashing into the target at 372 mph (600 km/h). Chien Hsiang can also serve as a decoy as it has the capacity to be equipped with an electronic warfare package for stand-in jamming of enemy emitters. We got our first look at Chien Hsiang back in 2017 at the Taipei Aerospace & Defense Technology Exhibition. It was then unveiled at the same event in 2019, where it was equipped with 12 canisters, each loaded with one of the loitering munitions. Chi, at the time, said that all 12 Chien Hsiang drones could be launched at once.