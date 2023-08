On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, Taiwanese armed forces reportedly test-fired a domestically produced land attack cruise missile. As reported by local media sources, the missile may have been the Hsiung Feng IIE (HF-2E), though this has not been officially confirmed. This missile has been in service for around a decade but has never been publicly revealed.

Never publicly unveiled

United Daily News (UDN) reported that the test launch occurred at the Jiupeng military base in Pingtung. The UDN report includes footage purported to be the missile and reports that it flew for over an hour, achieving all its mission objectives. The missile launch was launched as part of a three-day live-fire exercise that included fighter jets firing air-to-air missiles.