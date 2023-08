The annual Han Kuang Taiwanese military drills featured a simulated attack on the island's vast Taoyuan International Airport on July 26.

The first-of-its-kind for the Republic of China (ROC), the airport is a vital transport hub just outside Taipei's capital. The military drill was largely influenced by the failed Russian attempt to capture Ukraine’s Antonov airport in early 2022 and has been conducted to prepare Taiwan's military for a similar attack by China.

First-of-a-kind drill

Popular Mechanics reports that the drill included a series of AH-64 "Apache" attack helicopters and UH-60M "Blackhawk" helicopters to disgorge troops and take over the airport. The troops (roleplaying as Chinese forces) disembarked from the "Blackhawks," formed a protective circle, and then pretended to rush the airport once the helicopters departed.