Taiwan transforms underground metro station into an organic vertical farm

"One thing that most people are worried about is the unavoidable use of pesticides in traditional land-based farming," said Julia Yang, an executive of Unimicron Technology, the company behind the underground metro farm.

The 40-square-meter "Metro Fresh" hydroponic farm cultivates lettuce under LED lighting without pesticides or herbicides. It uses high-tech equipment to control factors like light, temperature, and nutrients that are most conducive to the growth of plants.

Metro Fresh hydroponic farm at Nanjing Fuxing Metro station in Taipei, Taiwan. Taipei Metro

"We use hydroponic farming and thus have no insect egg problem," said Yang.

"Everyone's biggest fear when having a salad is insect eggs."

A hydroponic farm uses fertilizer mineral solutions dissolved in water to grow plants without the use of soil.

The farming zone also serves educational reasons by enabling primary school kids to gain knowledge about environmental technologies and raise awareness, according to the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation.

The station also features an augmented reality (AR) exhibit that allows visitors to experience sea life.

Augmented reality exhibit at the metro station. Taipei Metro

Rapid growth of vertical farming in Taiwan

Vertical farms, commonly referred to as "smart farms," have grown in popularity in Taiwan as the island's youth are hesitant to engage in agriculture, according to Euronews.