A new type of tandem solar cell for space could double efficiency

The new type of solar cells could double the efficiency

The photovoltaic nanowires feature three different band gaps. This means they use three different materials that react to different wavelengths of solar light. This means they are, in theory, a better match for the solar spectrum than today's silicon solar cells.

The scientists behind the new type of nanowires published their findings in the journal Nano Research. Their paper outlines work that has taken years to complete. "The big challenge was to get the current to transfer between the materials. It took more than ten years, but it worked in the end," explained Magnus Borgström, professor of solid state physics, who wrote the articles with former doctoral student Lukas Hrachowina.

Scientists are increasingly researching solar cells with different band gaps, known as tandem solar cells, as these could greatly improve efficiency. Some research suggests it could roughly double the efficiency of today's commercial silicon solar cells.

"Silicon solar cells have soon reached their maximum limit for efficiency. Therefore, the focus has now shifted to developing tandem solar cells instead. The variants fitted on satellites are too expensive to put on a roof," Borgström said.

Nanowires are like a "sparse bed of nails"

Tandem solar cells are typically developed by synthesizing different semiconducting materials on top of one another. The researchers from Lund have come up with a unique method where they develop extremely thin rods of semiconducting material on a substrate. This allows them to use a small amount of material per unit area, which reduces costs and also makes it a more sustainable method.