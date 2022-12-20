A German institute just broke the solar cell efficiency record with 32.5 percent

However, perovskites are prone to rapid degeneration. Therefore, researchers are now working on alternating them with other materials inside a solar cell to increase their life span. These are known as tandem solar cells and hold the promise of being commercially viable.

According to the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy in the U.S., perovskites have increased the energy conversion efficiency of solar cells from a meager three percent in 2009 to over 25 percent today.

The new world record

The researchers of the PV Competence Center (PVComB) and the HySPRINT Innovation lab at the HZB worked together to develop a tandem solar cell to break the world record.

The researchers put to work an advanced perovskite composition and combined it with an interface modification that helped reduce the charge carrier recombination losses. The effects of this modification were studied in-depth and then used to design tandem solar cells which also had optical improvements on them.

The schematic structure of the tandem solar cell HZB

Put together, the improvements made to the design of the solar cell helped it achieve a 32.5 percent energy conversion efficiency, a world record.

Major strides in solar energy research

While the record is a feat in itself, a greater feat is the rate of progress that solar cell research has been achieving recently. The perovskite solar cells have enabled solar efficiencies to climb significantly, but research institutes across the world have been pushing the limits on what can be achieved.