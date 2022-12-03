Germany to arm Ukraine with 5th generation tank-like drones to battle Russia

According to the company’s website, “the purpose of the THeMIS Cargo is to reduce the cognitive load of soldiers and provide a means to carry and utilize extra gear and firepower. The THeMIS Cargo increases the mobility of dismounted units and makes them more effective against the adversary. The THeMIS Cargo can also be used to support on-base logistical activities and for last-mile resupply.”

The tank can reach 20 km per hour, has a maximum payload of 1200 kg, and runs on a diesel and electric generator. It has three cameras: IR (MIL-STD-810G), Thermal, and HDR.

Meanwhile, during combat, “the THeMIS Combat UGVs provide direct fire support for maneuver forces and act as a force multiplier. With an integrated self-stabilizing remote-controlled weapon system, they provide high precision over wide areas, day and night, increasing stand-off distance, force protection, and survivability. Combat UGVs can be equipped with light or heavy machine guns, 40 mm grenade launchers, 30 mm autocannons, and Anti-Tank Missile Systems.”

We have signed a contract with @KM_GmbH Wegmann to deliver 14 #THeMIS #UGV's to Ukraine. Half will be configured for casualty evacuation (#CASEVAC) and the other half for route clearance with payloads from CNIM. https://t.co/fusvNl0lNn — Milrem Robotics (@MilremR) November 29, 2022

Casualty evacuation and route clearance

About half of Ukraine's new tanks will be configured for casualty evacuation and are scheduled to be delivered by the end of this year. The remaining seven, to be delivered in the second quarter of 2023, will be configured for route clearance with payloads from the French defense manufacturer CNIM Systèmes Industriels.

“Casualty evacuation and route clearance are two labor-intensive activities that require the engagement of several people who remain in constant threat of enemy fire. Automating these tasks with unmanned vehicles alleviates that danger and allows more soldiers to stay in a safe area or be tasked for more important activities,” explained Captain Jüri Pajuste, Defence R&D Director at Milrem Robotics.