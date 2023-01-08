'Tasty' zero-dairy cheese employs cutting-edge technology that only needs oxygen and water

Only requiring water and oxygen, the tech behind its various dairy-free products has attracted much attention. To dig a little deeper, Interesting Engineering (IE) visited Daniel Yang at the event, one of Armored Fresh's representatives.

Could you explain what Armored Fresh cheese is?

Armored Fresh cheese is almond milk-based cheese. We currently have two different kinds of cheese for snacks.

But we also have sliced cheese that can go on sandwiches and hamburgers. Our cheese is completely zero-dairy, zero-soy, and non-GMO (genetically modified organism). And it's zero cholesterol as well, too, so it's great for anyone that's looking for tasty cheese or a healthy alternative.

How is Armored Fresh cheese made? What's the food technology behind all of this?

We have proprietary technology in terms of our formulation and big data analytics, but what's crazy about our technology and our compound mix is that we can go into any manufacturing plant that's already doing dairy cheese processing.

We can go into those factories and use the same machines and have our product as well. The only difference is that we have our compound and all our key mixes, which replace animal products with plant-based ones.