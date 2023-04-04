Trending
3D concrete printing breakthrough: Building a sustainable future in construction

Promising more sustainable and cost-effective structures, researchers developed a method for 3D concrete printing that creates ultra-lightweight, waste-free concrete.
Kavita Verma
| Apr 04, 2023 11:06 AM EST
innovation
3D printed concrete Shell Wall
An image of the Shell Wall, showcasing the intricate and complex shapes achieved using the University of Michigan researchers' innovative ultra-lightweight, waste-free 3D concrete printing technology.

DART laboratory  

Researchers at the University of Michigan have made a transformative breakthrough in 3D concrete printing, promising a more sustainable and cost-effective future for the construction industry. Architect Mania Aghaei Meibodi and researchers Alireza Bayramvand and Yuxin Lin of the DART lab at U-M’s Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning have developed a groundbreaking method for creating ultra-lightweight, waste-free concrete. This innovative technology reduces weight by 72% compared to conventional, solid concrete of the same size and paves the way for new partnerships and patents beyond the university.

A new approach combining topology optimization and robotic technology

Traditional approaches to 3D concrete printing, or 3DCP, aim to digitize construction and reduce concrete consumption. However, these methods have geometric limitations, restricting their application to simpler shapes like orthogonal walls. The researchers' new approach, "Shell Wall," demonstrates a computational design and robotic 3D printing technology that effectively combines topology optimization with 3D concrete printing.

Topology optimization is a technique that generates the most efficient distribution of material based on performance criteria, such as strength or weight, for a given set of support. By creating a computational model that synergizes nonplanar and variable material deposition based on the shape and geometric features of the topology-optimized parts, the team has developed a method that allows for the efficient use of material by placing it precisely where it's needed for structural purposes.

A step closer to sustainable construction

Aghaei Meibodi explains that this new approach "eliminates unnecessary overbuilding with excessive amounts of materials," enabling the construction of better, more environmentally friendly structures at a lower cost. As robots, artificial intelligence, and automation in architecture continue to advance, 3D printing is gaining popularity in the construction industry for its ability to create complex shapes and structures with less waste quickly.

This breakthrough aligns with the growing trend of eco-friendly construction materials and the increasing use of 3D printing in various industries. With rapid urbanization and increased demands to build infrastructure, this development from the DART Lab researchers contributes to significant changes in the construction industry and general 3DCP practices. 

Leading 3D concrete construction companies, Peri Group, ICON, and WASP, are taking notice, establishing new partnerships designed to improve future outcomes for architects, lawmakers, 3D concrete printing startups, and the concrete industry.

