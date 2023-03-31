Trending
Galaxy Clusters
GPT-5
UV light readings
'World first' Fungus Infection
Disney's robot bunny
Ford's BlueOval City
Tesla's supercharger network

Watch robotic dog perform new tricks you haven't seen before

The quadruped dog can do much more than traverse different terrains.
Ameya Paleja
| Mar 31, 2023 06:39 AM EST
Created: Mar 31, 2023 06:39 AM EST
innovation
The quadruped robotic dog was trained to press a door button
The quadruped robotic dog was trained to press a door button

Deepak Pathak/YouTube  

Robotics researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and UC Berkeley in the U.S. have been able to teach robotic dogs new tricks like opening a door and kicking a ball, adding a whole new dimension to the things they do.

Quadruped robots such as Boston Dynamics' Spot and Unitree's Go1 have been around for many years and have nearly perfected their locomotion. Whether it is rugged terrain or climbing up steps, these robotic dogs can now handle it all. But these achievements are quite pale in front of their biological counterpart, which can do much more than just strut around you in the park.

Teaching the robotic dog new tricks

If you have had a tough time teaching your dog new tricks, the task for the researchers was even more difficult. Unlike real dogs, robotic dogs do not respond to treats and cannot be fooled into learning new skills.

Instead, the researchers had to compartmentalize the robot's skills into two major sets, one locomotion, and the other being manipulation (of objects, of course). While we have seen multiple instances of quadruped robots moving and climbing on walls, the manipulation is the trickier part.

Watch robotic dog perform new tricks you haven't seen before
The robotic dog can also kick a ball

Deepak Pathak/YouTube 

In this, the robot needs to be trained to use one of its front paws to interact with an object such as a button door or a ball, while maintaining its balance on the three. This might seem straightforward for an observer but computationally, locomotion and manipulation can be quite the opposite of each other, and asking the robot to do both can set it into a computational tailspin from which it cannot get out.

The researchers used a Unitree Go1 robotic dog with an Intel RealSense camera to train it to walk and use its front paws to interact with simple objects. After training the robot in multiple simulations, the team combined all the data into one robust plan and put the dog through a series of tests to verify its capabilities, as seen in the video above.

Most Popular

This achievement can now open doors to many more possibilities where quadruped robots can be deployed in much more realistic environments in the future. It is definitely a better way to deploy a robotic dog than simply mounting a gun on its back to fire at will at trespassers on your property.

The ability of the dog to press wheelchair buttons can be incorporated into robotic companion dogs in the future. Any more ideas for newer tricks anyone?

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/27/image/jpeg/NUj9py3XBsgfizZKgSwuyrwGkAKLknUIFEmoyG9r.jpg
IBM unveils world's first quantum computer dedicated to healthcare research
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/29/image/jpeg/z2ydgcBgz8xbAphQoMNz3RcLaVvL0y7D0teUkNza.jpg
The 7 Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones for Airplane Travel
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/01/13/image/jpeg/2En4INJVQ0f36ThYz6DcLXJ5lqGL3uRwBhPYKq6k.jpg
Ghanaian prodigy's $3,000 DIY car made mainly out of scrap metal parts
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/29/image/jpeg/2PrpqrPih0PeZBOXQ3SwNKgK67zGMWZix0Mp72zW.jpg
Fake image alert: AI used to create images of events that never happened
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/27/image/jpeg/IuZoTnMbuC6UdUC7eWde0CKRCW1JUOBTN5l7dKVL.jpg
Ancient T-54 and T-55 main battle tanks are being activated by Russia, apparently
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/19/image/jpeg/UehhfpVWFAxWGJ8Urwj5aK85KwusgMULlunX3RDm.jpg
The Blueprint: Do animals go through break-ups? What the science reveals
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/29/image/jpeg/qUTECIJXuje913rWE7nS5TILsW2UU7fWHBJHRRBW.jpg
Elon Musk, AI experts sign open letter for immediate pause of AI more powerful than GPT-4
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/08/image/jpeg/aK55OAMMRf05pKSsbgqUVLIvlctLAXZyMqXucOH3.jpg
Why the ESA's world-first Biomass satellite is 'very timely' for understanding Earth's climate
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/PrO3KdPAOq/orion-2.jpg
The first firm to get an Apollo 11 contract is helping build NASA's Artemis software
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/17/image/jpeg/ns1gm8LgLMqMydGLV0CaHboshuPLl47QroHeXVDA.jpg
No more Lithium: 4 ways renewable energy could be stored in the future
More Stories
scienceDART is one "important step" in the long road towards functional planetary defense
Chris Young| 11/1/2022
transportationAsk not for whom the eVTOLs…
Alice Cooke| 3/12/2023
healthSelf-boosting vaccines: An MIT invention could solve one of healthcare's biggest problems
Grant Currin| 8/5/2022