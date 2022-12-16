Major tech companies join hands to kill Google's dominance in maps

Launched in 2005, Google Maps is the top choice for web mapping and route planning across the globe. The service offers a wide range of services ranging from satellite imagery to aerial photography, street views, and 360-degree interactive views of popular destinations.

Other tech companies, such as Microsoft as well as Apple, have attempted to break this dominance but have fallen exceedingly short of user expectations. Even though Google Maps are not 100 percent accurate, it is the best available product out there, and now major technology companies want to take on the beast together.

The Linux connection

The credit for bringing these companies goes to the Linux Foundation, the non-profit organization working tirelessly to advance Linux and keep it free. In a press release, Jim Zemlin, executive director of the Foundation, said, "Mapping the physical environment and every community in the world, even as they grow and change, is a massively complex challenge that no one organization can manage."

The Foundation's next project is called Overture Maps and aims to collate and curate maps using different data sources from around the globe. The collaborative effort of these major companies means that they will open up their map data and combine it with data from around the world to build the most detailed and up-to-date maps.