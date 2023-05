With users flocking to try websites with Artificial Intelligence integrations and particularly those with chatbots, companies have been scrambling to update their services.

Chinese Internet and Artificial Intelligence behemoth Baidu has now joined the likes of Google and Microsoft with the incorporation of their “AI Mate” chatbot to its flagship online search product, reports South China Morning Post.

The chatbot is powered by Ernie Bot, an alternative to OpenAI’s ChatGPT unveiled by Baidu in March, and is currently in its beta phase.

Limited by a glaring lack of resources from outside China, AI Mate struggles to back its answers with credible sources, choosing to refer to domestic sources instead.