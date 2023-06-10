Teen invents tech that uses light to recognize cancerous tissue

A Grade 12 student in Canada named Aaryan Harshith has won silver at the Canada Wide Science Fair for engineering a technology that uses light to distinguish between cancerous and healthy tissue.

His invention called LightIR could forever revolutionize how we treat cancer.

This is according to a report by Sudbury.com published yesterday.

“Surgery is one of the leading treatments for cancer, but a significant portion of these procedures fail because surgeons leave behind microscopic traces of cancer cells in patients, which can reproliferate into new tumours that must be reoperated,” Harshith told the news outlet.

“Today, we determine the presence of leftover cancer cells in patients through facilities known as pathology labs, which analyze samples of patient tissue under microscopes. Unfortunately, these tests can take weeks to complete, meaning that patients with residual cancer have to be reoperated.”