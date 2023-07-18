Teenage brothers build and launch model boats to circumnavigate Antarctica

Teenage brothers build and launch model boats to circumnavigate AntarcticaThe brothers, aged 13 and 11, have launched boats previously on a similar voyage and even set a world record.Sejal Sharma| Jul 18, 2023 08:49 AM ESTCreated: Jul 18, 2023 08:49 AM ESTinnovationThe model shipsFacebook Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.In what is probably a world first, two young brothers launched their model boats to replicate the 1839 Ross scientific expedition where HMS Erebus and HMS Terror discovered the Ross ice shelf.Called Project Erebus, two adventurous brothers, Ollie (13) and Harry (11) have set out on this exceptional journey. Their parents - MacNeill Ferguson, an ecological specialist, and Vicki, a school principal, say that the boys are self-motivated, reported The Guardian.At the time of writing this article, Erebus and Terror had traveled approximately 77 kilometers. You can track the ships using this link.Brothers launch model boatsIcoteq The Ross expedition was a voyage of scientific exploration of the Antarctic from 1839 to 1843. The voyage was led by James Clark Ross, with two unusually strong warships. See Also Related Scientific breakthrough unveils the mystery behind Antarctica's blood falls Antarctica is set to receive three new state-of-the-art wind turbines The brothers were intrigued by the recent discovery of the wrecks of both ships in Canada's Arctic. It was later that HMS Erebus and HMS Terror went on to be part of the Franklin expedition in 1845, where both ships were trapped in the ice for two years. The crews had to abandon the ships, later succumbing to starvation.A two-year journeyAfter the wrecks’ discovery, inspiration hit them and they started building one-meter-long replicas using traditional materials that will help in an easy circumnavigation of the Antarctic.The replica boats will follow the trajectory of the original ships and drift through the Southern Ocean following the circumpolar current around the coastline of Antarctica, a journey of over 20,000 kilometers that might take up to two years.Not only are the brothers trying to copy the ship’s route, but are also trying to replicate the making of the ships as closely as possible. The design and materials will be of utmost importance, and at the same time trying not to compromise on strength, buoyancy, and durability.The boys painting the shipsIcoteq Building the miniature boats has been a challenge, given that the boys had to fit a state-of-the-art tracker and data-collecting sensors for the journey. Other challenges involved plastic reduction, marine growth, battery life, temperature, ice build-up, pack ice crushing, corrosion, and wind drift, as per their website.Not the brothers’ first voyageThis will be their third ship adventure. According to their website, the boys defeated their own world record for the most traveled toy ship. The first journey set the world record of over 6,000 kilometers across the Atlantic, and the second with a 15,000-kilometer journey through the Caribbean.The latter is yet to be recorded in the Guinness World Records. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Ad Astra: The future of propulsion technologyJapanese researchers find a simple and affordable way to store hydrogenToyota's solid-state battery breakthrough will reduce costs and size by 50 percentA startup turns e-waste into solar lanterns to solve Nigeria’s frequent power outage problemWorld's first UFO crash happened in Italy, 14 years before Roswell, claims researcherHalloween party: 3 boo-zy cocktail recipes to channel your inner engineerThe engineer who built an airplane in his backyard is flying around Europe with his familyAstronomers find exoplanet twice the mass of Jupiter hiding in plain sightEngineers test novel navigation technology for NASA's Artemis mission in Arizona desertNewly built camera captures images of a photon 400-times better than ever before Job Board