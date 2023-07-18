Teenage brothers build and launch model boats to circumnavigate Antarctica

In what is probably a world first, two young brothers launched their model boats to replicate the 1839 Ross scientific expedition where HMS Erebus and HMS Terror discovered the Ross ice shelf.

Called Project Erebus, two adventurous brothers, Ollie (13) and Harry (11) have set out on this exceptional journey. Their parents - MacNeill Ferguson, an ecological specialist, and Vicki, a school principal, say that the boys are self-motivated, reported The Guardian.

At the time of writing this article, Erebus and Terror had traveled approximately 77 kilometers. You can track the ships using this link.

Brothers launch model boats Icoteq

The Ross expedition was a voyage of scientific exploration of the Antarctic from 1839 to 1843. The voyage was led by James Clark Ross, with two unusually strong warships.