Telesat inks deal with SpaceX for its Lightspeed constellation

Aerospace seems to be the new buzzword in the technological arena, with multiple new entrants aiming to make a mark in the industry.

To that extent, Canadian satellite operator Telesat and Elon Musk's SpaceX, which designs and manufactures rockets and spacecraft, have agreed to deliver the former's Lightspeed constellation to low-earth orbit.

The association will see SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket perform 14 launches for Telesat, each delivering up to 18 Telesat Lightspeed satellites to low-Earth orbit. The launch campaign, which is set to start in 2026, will take advantage of SpaceX's frequent launches to hasten the deployment of the satellites and allow Telesat to debut its worldwide service in 2027. The campaign's launches will take off from SpaceX's launch pads in Florida and California.