San Carlos, California-based Telo Trucks could be a name you will hear quite often in the coming months after the company has packed a powerful punch in the electric pickup space. The company's first offering, Telo, is a pickup that is the size of a Mini-Cooper but offers a truck bed larger than a Rivian, making it an ideal car for urban and off-road use.

While the world has patiently waited for Elon Musk to roll off the production line, the much-hyped Cybertruck, a former member of the Tesla team that built the Roadster, is looking to offer customers a better value proposition. An all-electric pickup truck that can be used in urban spaces but also serve as a getaway vehicle for adventurous weekends.