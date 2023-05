An ultra-compact terahertz wake-up receiver chip has been created by MIT engineers that uses only a few microwatts of power and comes with a low-power authentication system to defend against denial-of-sleep assaults. Wake-up receivers have grown more important as smaller Internet of Things (IoT) devices have gained popularity.

Eunseok Lee, a graduate student in MIT’s Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Department, said, “If it is turned on constantly, it will consume a whole lot of power, right? So what a wake-up receiver does is keep an electronic device at a very low power mode [until] we send a signal to the receiver so that it can activate the entire system.”