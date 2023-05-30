Breathing buildings: How termite mounds are inspiring sustainable architecture

Termite mounds are fascinating structures that serve as a shelter and protective space for termite colonies. But what's really interesting is that they also offer climate regulation.

Termine mounds have sophisticated ventilation systems containing a network of tunnels, channels, and air chambers that allow circulation throughout the structure. This helps to maintain and regulate temperature and humidity.

Architects and researchers have drawn inspiration from termite mounds to develop energy-efficient and sustainable buildings. The most famous example is the Eastgate Building in Zimbabwe, which uses natural ventilation and minimal heating systems to consume lower energy.

Now, new research published in Frontiers in Materials proposes a structure for buildings based on termite mounds that facilitates climate regulation in the interior of buildings. These buildings aim to achieve the effect of air-conditioning but without its carbon footprint.