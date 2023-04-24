Terranaut, the amphibious robot, can detect potentially explosive underwater threats

“It can swim. It can crawl. It can do what no other EOD (explosive ordnance disposal) robot has done before.”

That’s how Nauticus Robotics teased Terranaut on Twitter, its amphibious robot, which might soon be able to help the U.S. military in identifying and neutralizing explosive hazards in shallow waters. This would allow the military to keep its crew out of harm’s way while still meeting their work requirements.

Terranaut, which is being developed by Nauticus as a prototype for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), has cleared its initial phase.

The Nauticus Robotics team with Terranaut Nauticus Robotics

Last year, the Defence Innovation Unit (DIU), under the DoD, had sought an unmanned amphibious system capable of detecting, localizing, and neutralizing explosive hazards in water with a depth of 40 feet or less. The program is called Autonomous Amphibious Response Vehicle (A2RV). Inviting private companies to submit their briefs for underwater, airborne, and surface solutions, DIU selected Nauticus Robotics out of many firms to build a prototype capable of finding and neutralizing underwater explosives in beach areas.

Terranaut met the special requirements for underwater military combat. In a statement released to Popular Science, Nauticus said that the robot could work in beaches and surf zones, typically the areas where Marines are trained to fight. Being an amphibious robot, it can swim in the water and crawl on the sand. The robot can navigate treads with powerful thrusters and soon has arms to tackle attacks like disassembling an underwater mine.