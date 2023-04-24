Trending
A new US voting technology
Texturized plant-based 'meat' burger
The light-powered yeast
Mechanism behind greying hair
Glaucoma gene therapy
NASA's moon base network

Terranaut, the amphibious robot, can detect potentially explosive underwater threats

The robot is developed by Nauticus Robotics as a prototype for the U.S Department of Defense.
Sejal Sharma
| Apr 24, 2023 08:31 AM EST
Created: Apr 24, 2023 08:31 AM EST
innovation
Nauticus Robotics's Aquanaut
Nauticus Robotics's Aquanaut

YouTube 

“It can swim. It can crawl. It can do what no other EOD (explosive ordnance disposal) robot has done before.”

That’s how Nauticus Robotics teased Terranaut on Twitter, its amphibious robot, which might soon be able to help the U.S. military in identifying and neutralizing explosive hazards in shallow waters. This would allow the military to keep its crew out of harm’s way while still meeting their work requirements.

Terranaut, which is being developed by Nauticus as a prototype for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), has cleared its initial phase.

Terranaut, the amphibious robot, can detect potentially explosive underwater threats
The Nauticus Robotics team with Terranaut

Nauticus Robotics 

Last year, the Defence Innovation Unit (DIU), under the DoD, had sought an unmanned amphibious system capable of detecting, localizing, and neutralizing explosive hazards in water with a depth of 40 feet or less. The program is called Autonomous Amphibious Response Vehicle (A2RV). Inviting private companies to submit their briefs for underwater, airborne, and surface solutions, DIU selected Nauticus Robotics out of many firms to build a prototype capable of finding and neutralizing underwater explosives in beach areas.

Terranaut met the special requirements for underwater military combat. In a statement released to Popular Science, Nauticus said that the robot could work in beaches and surf zones, typically the areas where Marines are trained to fight. Being an amphibious robot, it can swim in the water and crawl on the sand. The robot can navigate treads with powerful thrusters and soon has arms to tackle attacks like disassembling an underwater mine.

Nauticus CEO Nicolaus Radford told Popular Science: “It’s able to fly through the water column and then also change its buoyancy in a way that it can get appreciable traction. Let’s say you’re driving on the sub-seabed, and you encounter a rock. Well, you don’t know how long the rock is, it could take you a while to get around it, right?” Radford implies that Terranaut might be able to help in tackling the issue by going above the rock.

Terranaut is based on an improved version of Nauticus’ existing Aquanaut product. This robot functions without any tethers, meaning it doesn’t need power cables or data lines attached to it in order to function. It’s also environmentally friendly as it’s a fully electric and emissions-free robot. Aquanaut is capable of performing functions that are normally tasked to human divers. In addition, Aquanaut is embedded with many onboard sensors to ensure that it operates safely and predictably while in its autonomous mode.

Most Popular
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/04/image/jpeg/kenkoRft51DPpfvdF4uDjrFaXLkR2uzHQZP8M9VJ.jpg
Here's what complex primate societies can teach us about sex and gender
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/20/image/jpeg/UeJeIGKKXRrJZf0BHEHwLSBgYIiTqBHOOhCNPZW8.jpg
SpaceX’s first Starship orbital launch attempt ends in dramatic explosion
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/V0OyjqJ5GQ/untitled-1-6.jpg
This flood protection barrier reaches new heights
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/19/image/jpeg/c7swxJ3a0owCJiYeIjsVxecpymbiF3xi3FsAw5hh.jpg
BloomX: Artificial pollination tech is revolutionizing how our growing planet gets fed
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/09/22/image/png/TedI6v3OerRK9UnTityZw3Dra59EtYMW1exXGBtp.png
Biohybrid microrobots could be prescribed to you one day
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/11/image/jpeg/peWquQA3Osj5zwjp21VF7JgT6QOYxlUAC5pZ9Grx.jpg
Just unearthed: A 1750-year-old 'lost' section of the Bible's New Testament
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/15/image/jpeg/ytznp0Jp8uETO1wcKWaB3vYDxcMsVbgAVlHw0H6a.jpg
Czech firm shuts solar plant after it generated more power than the grid could handle
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/16/image/jpeg/YZVVaS6SqqlHWoHQgSAkmqutLvemfvoPlhApTqdp.webp
China claims its next-gen radar detects all air threats, including stealth fighters
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/20/image/jpeg/IJGJ1n8aZSCMPVSpcq5jL58WvCJomn8qBwd4T37w.jpg
Our understanding of reverse osmosis has just been proven wrong
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/02/02/image/jpeg/EzwQBPPiaorKhr5EpWyjOuqjzZNMjI0TGgqbZFi9.jpg
Space cannon could fire payloads to orbit in 10 minutes at Mach 20
More Stories
innovationWhat ChatGPT-4 will mean for AI
Alice Cooke| 3/20/2023
scienceIn a world-first, an undeclared type of ice loss in the Arctic has been measured
Sade Agard| 11/14/2022
innovationThis ‘gazing car’ with robotic googly eyes recognizes pedestrian cues — here's how
Deena Theresa| 9/24/2022