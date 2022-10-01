Tesla AI Day 2022: Optimus Unit 1 humanoid robot waves at the audience

The Optimus project begun in April 2022, with a concept of a fully autonomous humanoid robot, that is mass-produced and inexpensive enough that it is accessible to the average person.

Musk introduced the project lead engineer and her assistants. In just 6 months, the prototype, and the first production unit were built. Tesla bot is a walking, dancing robot, that is already taking care of the plants in the Tesla headquarters offices. The event highlighted the prototype’s autonomous capability. The Prototype was not connected to any external computers, wires, cables or hoses.

The Tesla Bot was following a set of commands, activated by Elon Musk’s voice. In a general conversation to the audience, Musk mentioned that Tesla Bot liked to dance, and the robot broke into a minor beat. This display of self-activation, and decision-making showed how far the team had come in just a few months.

The production unit called Optimus Unit 1 is not fully walking yet, but has even more range of motion, fully dexterous hands, with an actuator lift power of 1000 lbs, as demonstrated when the team ran a video of the actuator lifting a grand piano.