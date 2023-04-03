Trending
Tesla Cybertruck
Neptunian Ateroids
AI learns from us
Perseverance's 16th rock sample
MF Hydra
Tesla's supercharger network

Tesla announces CyberVault EV home charger, but you might have to wait for it

The Cybertruck-inspired CyberVault has an integrated EV charger for the home, but it's China-only at the moment so most Tesla owners will have to wait
John Loeffler
| Apr 03, 2023 01:21 PM EST
Created: Apr 03, 2023 01:21 PM EST
innovation
Tesla's new CyberVault EV home charger
Tesla's new CyberVault EV home charger

Tesla Asia 

Tesla has announced its latest home EV charger, the CyberVault, which looks like it will easily complement your new Cybertruck, but when you'll actually be able to buy it is an open question, at least outside of China.

"The Tesla CyberVault charging pile is tailor-made for the Chinese market," Tesla Asia said. "It weighs 13 kilograms and adopts the Cybertruck design language. The product is integrated with a protective outer box and charging equipment to meet customers’ needs for safety, economy, beauty and durability."

According to Electrek, this goes beyond just the charging unit itself, but also the installation service as well. Included in the package are the Tesla CyberVault charging pile, cables within 30 meters and required foundation construction, a survey and charger debugging including power transmission issues, and up to 12 months warranty on the installation.

The new Tesla CyberVault is selling for about $800, which is a pretty great deal since it can cost more than $1,000 for an equivalent installation here in the US.

Will the CyberVault come to North America any time soon?

When exactly the CyberVault will make its way to the US and Canada remains to be seen.

It's not exactly a secret that North America and Europe are going through something of an inflationary bump, if not a crisis, so manufacturing the CyberVault in these markets, or even just selling them there, might make the cost prohibitive.

China is also a faster-growing market for EVs, so it makes sense for Tesla to try and grab as much of that market share as it can before competitors are able to get their EV install base established. If you own a Tesla home-charging station, after all, you're more likely to keep buying new Tesla models rather than go with an alternative EV that might require new home-charging equipment.

Most Popular

North America and Europe, meanwhile, already have very competitive EV markets with major players moving aggressively to secure their place in the EV future before Tesla can lock up most of the user base onto its specific charging infrastructure.

Tesla will have to compete in North America and Europe regardless, so it's likely that the CyberVault or something like it will make its way beyond the Chinese market, but if Tesla has the opportunity to lock in gains there easier than it would over here, it's a sensible place to start for the EV pioneer.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/31/image/jpeg/fzDy2Z2YlAxfRkgy7VzuWiFsLK1Y5wCUylYlRebw.jpg
New water-based battery could help reduce dependence on lithium for energy storage
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/12/30/image/jpeg/QdIBzxhEl8ZHdodGqqWYUGS643Ak6HuhNuL9ircK.jpg
The people behind the largest aircraft engine in the world –– The Blueprint
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/31/image/jpeg/5JkaKSCdw4sj0uVU6fkmdVnDgQ7keJ70Bg7CGvNd.jpg
A Starlink killer? China’s new device powers mini microwave cannon
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/02/image/jpeg/4hZYiHXEQLcFjYLYtGKXCIuqMLJoGYr8jHUU6a9n.jpg
University professor living underwater discovers ‘new species’
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/01/06/image/jpeg/lCsqoPO4q7gNVDwe0n0lPDfMfnQBSooMou5nBdwt.jpg
Is wireless tech about to supercharge your world? – The Blueprint
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/15/image/jpeg/zAB3efPQNsirdoSZrY9LsKXsC8zOEeHpEFSGAifi.jpg
Digital avatars will allow 8 billion people to be a part of COP27 and demand action
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/01/24/image/png/M9dAurZrIZ57BzVsEEKTEgmh3INMdvClwhDFPW78.png
Launched by a diamond? Unveiling Davemaoite's deep Earth mysteries
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/07/image/jpeg/nuW3h0IdjfIxlXvsUOpAYAlacGpPLd67uVehj5SX.jpg
Could coffee prolong your life? Scientists think it might – The Blueprint
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/01/image/jpeg/K4X4Rp3NYOxqVY1SO5CcCHhPnNWdA50OjjJZPxKP.jpg
Florida aquarium to release orca whale after 50 years in captivity
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/31/image/jpeg/yTRnAFsnbUqWRgQZLw4IrDWJPS6WGHZxJoEqrO4n.jpg
Next-gen fighter TF-X, stealth drone Anka-3 unveiled by Turkey
More Stories
scienceNASA's InSight lander revealed the heart of Mars — here's how
Chris Young| 1/27/2023
innovationUp, close and personal with Mars: ReachBot and the future of space missions
Deena Theresa| 8/23/2022
healthThe science behind picking your nose – The Blueprint
Alice Cooke| 11/13/2022