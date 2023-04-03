Tesla announces CyberVault EV home charger, but you might have to wait for it

According to Electrek, this goes beyond just the charging unit itself, but also the installation service as well. Included in the package are the Tesla CyberVault charging pile, cables within 30 meters and required foundation construction, a survey and charger debugging including power transmission issues, and up to 12 months warranty on the installation.

The new Tesla CyberVault is selling for about $800, which is a pretty great deal since it can cost more than $1,000 for an equivalent installation here in the US.

Will the CyberVault come to North America any time soon?

When exactly the CyberVault will make its way to the US and Canada remains to be seen.

It's not exactly a secret that North America and Europe are going through something of an inflationary bump, if not a crisis, so manufacturing the CyberVault in these markets, or even just selling them there, might make the cost prohibitive.

China is also a faster-growing market for EVs, so it makes sense for Tesla to try and grab as much of that market share as it can before competitors are able to get their EV install base established. If you own a Tesla home-charging station, after all, you're more likely to keep buying new Tesla models rather than go with an alternative EV that might require new home-charging equipment.