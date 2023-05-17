Tesla Bot Update: The humanoid is getting better and is learning faster than humans

Elon Musk's electric car to solar-making company, Tesla, also has one more product in the pipeline aimed at wooing customers, The Tesla Bot. Musk announced the bipedal robot in 2021, and recently the company has provided an update on its progress through a 65-second video.

Regarding bipedal robots, the benchmark is relatively high, with Boston Dynamics' Atlas capable of doing flips and somersaults. Musk, however, never said that Tesla was looking to entertain people with its robots' antics. Instead, Tesla's Bot will do the same repetitive, boring thing that most robot companies do, replacing humans with "repetitive, dangerous or boring tasks."