Tesla Bot Update: The humanoid is getting better and is learning faster than humans

Tesla Bot Update: The humanoid is getting better and is learning faster than humansThe company hasn't really put a date for their actual deployment in its own factories.Ameya Paleja| May 17, 2023 10:05 AM ESTCreated: May 17, 2023 10:05 AM ESTinnovationA bunch of Tesla bots walkingTesla/ YouTube Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Elon Musk's electric car to solar-making company, Tesla, also has one more product in the pipeline aimed at wooing customers, The Tesla Bot. Musk announced the bipedal robot in 2021, and recently the company has provided an update on its progress through a 65-second video. Regarding bipedal robots, the benchmark is relatively high, with Boston Dynamics' Atlas capable of doing flips and somersaults. Musk, however, never said that Tesla was looking to entertain people with its robots' antics. Instead, Tesla's Bot will do the same repetitive, boring thing that most robot companies do, replacing humans with "repetitive, dangerous or boring tasks." Related Cassie, the bipedal robot now has a world record for 100m dash Watch a Bipedal Flying Robot Take On a Tightrope and a Skateboard Watch a Bipedal Flying Robot Take On a Tightrope and a Skateboard See Also That's to say that the video does not contain anything that might get you to the edge of your seat. Nevertheless, for fans of Tesla as well as technology, there are some exciting updates in the video below. The Tesla Bot updateThe video begins with a Tesla bot demonstrating its bipedal gait, followed by a bunch of them proceeding somewhere. The scene in the next frame can be easily misread as one from a zombie movie where the bots are seen walking in a Tesla factory. An alternate explanation could be that the bots, too, have been bugged by Musk missing his dates for the Cybertruck launch and are determined to take matters into their own hands. Most Popular Tesla quickly diverts your attention to the "motor torque control" feature in its robot, where it can rapidly control the speed of its movement in response to an approaching egg (moved forward by a human) and not smash it. Next, one sees how the Tesla bot can use its onboard cameras and sensors to explore its environment and memorize it. This would be handy when the robot is deployed in a new environment and will not need to be fed maps and data to make it aware of its surroundings before it can work. The clip also shows how the bipedal robot is being trained using human inputs and can use its hands and fingers to perform increasingly complex tasks. This is the kind of skill general-purpose robots are expected to master before they can be sent out in the field. Tesla hasn't put out any date on when the robots could be ready for home or office use, which means that they are far away from deployment even by Elon Musk's standards which consist of overly ambitious goals and deadlines. Unfortunately, the clip ends with the bipedal robots ditching the Cybertruck and walking toward the camera, which looks like they are coming for the viewer. Hopefully, the next bot update either shows an improvement in the gait or skips us offering it on many occasions. It's a bipedal robot. We get it. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You The mineral that could remove 1 billion tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphereChinese rocket scientists conducted frame-by-frame analysis of Starship launchCosmic rays reveal presence of 2,500-year-old hidden underground Greek settlementCompact nuclear fusion 1 million times more effective than other types, claims Israeli startupHard drive storage will soon become part of computing history, says expertUK rocket startup is on a mission to make satellite launches sustainableLet there be light: Award-winning engineer uses unique materials to sculpt lampsHow did the universe begin? Study reveals why the ‘bouncing’ theory is wrongChina flexes military muscle, drills 'carrier killer' missiles near US naval baseBill Gates: Natrium power plant, ‘next nuclear breakthrough’ might be ready by 2030 More Stories scienceDenmark and Sweden lead in carbon emissions reduction, but are they truly net zero?Tejasri Gururaj| 4/12/2023scienceAn expedition to the Arctic in search of the missing climate puzzleDeena Theresa| 7/27/2022innovationCompact nuclear fusion 1 million times more effective than other types, claims Israeli startupSade Agard| 3/4/2023