Watch: YouTuber modifies a Tesla Model 3 with 10-feet wide wheels

A few months ago, the host, Cody Detwiler, demonstrated the effects of flying a helicopter indoors. This should give you a good enough idea about the scale of the wackiness showcased on the site. So, the car with buggy wheels might seem like a step down from his previous efforts, but the results are hilarious.

How good is a Tesla?

Detwiler says at the beginning of his video that all automotive makers are racing to build electric cars. This would mean that this is some fascinating technology unraveling in front of our own eyes, and he wants to test how good it is.

What better representative for electric cars than Elon Musk's Tesla, which has made record sales in multiple markets? Instead of doing a crash or a speed test, Detwiler uses his own parameters to test the vehicle and on multiple occasions, refers to claims that Tesla has made about its cars.

For instance, the fact that electric cars are considered non-polluting since they run on electricity. However, it is extremely important that the electricity is also generated from a renewable source for it to be really green. That is something very few automotive makers actually talk about.