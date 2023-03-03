Tesla Day: 'Optimus' AI robots may outnumber humans in future, claims Elon Musk
Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, has announced the company's latest development in AI-powered robots during Tesla's Investor Day event.
Musk said the company's robot, known as "Optimus," may outnumber humans in the future. This news has created a buzz in the tech community, as many are eager to see how Tesla's latest innovation will shape the future of automation.
Musk revealed that Tesla is making significant progress in developing its AI-powered robots. The robots, which will be called Optimus, are set to be deployed in the coming years and will be designed to handle various tasks, such as manufacturing and transportation.
According to Musk, Optimus will be so advanced that they will eventually outnumber humans. In his presentation, Musk said, "I think essentially, in the future, physical work will be a choice. If you want to do it, you can, but you won't need to do it. And, yeah, I think it's basically going to be fine. It's going to be good."
The announcement has generated a lot of excitement, as many people are eager to see how these robots will shape the future of work. Some experts believe Optimus could revolutionize the manufacturing industry by providing an efficient and cost-effective way to produce goods.
Impact of automation on humans?
However, others have raised concerns about the impact of automation on employment. With robots set to outnumber humans, there are fears that many people could lose their jobs. Musk addressed these concerns during the presentation, saying that he believes the development of robots will create more jobs than it will eliminate.
Musk also emphasized that Optimus will be designed to work alongside humans rather than replace them. "It's not about replacing people. It's about augmenting the capabilities of humans," he said.
Despite the excitement surrounding Optimus, it will be some time before we see these robots in action. Musk did not provide a specific timeline for their deployment, but he did say that the company is progressing and that more updates will be provided.
In conclusion, Tesla's latest development in AI-powered robots, Optimus, has generated a lot of excitement in the tech community. With the promise of these robots outnumbering humans in the near future, many are eager to see how they will revolutionize the manufacturing and transportation industries.
However, concerns have also been raised about the impact of automation on employment. Musk has emphasized that these robots will work alongside humans, not replace them, and that their development will create more jobs than it eliminates.
