Tesla Day: 'Optimus' AI robots may outnumber humans in future, claims Elon Musk

Musk revealed that Tesla is making significant progress in developing its AI-powered robots. The robots, which will be called Optimus, are set to be deployed in the coming years and will be designed to handle various tasks, such as manufacturing and transportation.

According to Musk, Optimus will be so advanced that they will eventually outnumber humans. In his presentation, Musk said, "I think essentially, in the future, physical work will be a choice. If you want to do it, you can, but you won't need to do it. And, yeah, I think it's basically going to be fine. It's going to be good."

The announcement has generated a lot of excitement, as many people are eager to see how these robots will shape the future of work. Some experts believe Optimus could revolutionize the manufacturing industry by providing an efficient and cost-effective way to produce goods.

Impact of automation on humans?

However, others have raised concerns about the impact of automation on employment. With robots set to outnumber humans, there are fears that many people could lose their jobs. Musk addressed these concerns during the presentation, saying that he believes the development of robots will create more jobs than it will eliminate.