Tesla recalls over 362,000 cars to fix full-self-driving software flaws

The directive also comes in the same week after an advertisement aired during the recently concluded Super Bowl allegedly showed Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) software mowing down child mannequins and ignoring safety warnings in tests.

Flaws with Full-Self-Driving in Tesla cars

The FSD program is still far from perfect, but it is installed in hundreds of thousands of Tesla cars to aid drivers with steering on highways and urban streets while changing lanes or navigating intersections. The program is still in the Beta phase, and Tesla recommends that drivers remain in complete control of the vehicle, even when the FSD feature is on.

According to The Verge, the NHTSA highlights four specific situations before asking for a recall. These were navigating intersections during a "stale" yellow light, how long the car halts at a stop sign when the intersection is clear, how the vehicle adjusts its speed when new speed limits are changed, and how the car changes lanes to get out of a 'turn-only' street.

The NHTSA said that the FSD software allowed vehicles to "exceed speed limits or travel through intersections unlawfully or unpredictably increases the risk of a crash." NHTSA's directive applies to 326,758 cars across 2016-2023 Model S, Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles equipped with FSD Beta software or pending installation, The Guardian said in its report.