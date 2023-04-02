Tesla releases Cybertruck crash test video with surprising end

The vehicle is shown however as not completing the crash test, stopping short of crashing against the obstruction. What’s funny about the video is that the crash, which is crucial to every crash test, does not occur until the end of the clip.

This led Twitter to have much to say about the entertaining clip.

“I feel bad for the walls that crash into this bulletproof beast,” said Mayer Mizrachi.

“Still waiting for the crash,” noted Ruben Colina.

“Just like the truck! It never arrives,” added Shane Nickerson, cleverly referring to the many delays the manufacturing of the truck has experienced.

“lol, waiting like 5 mins for the impact,” said Rusty.

Some referred to the fact that the video was released on April 1st.

“Now this is how you crash test an April fools joke,” tweeted Mark Fidelman.

“April Fools ladies and gentlemen,” said PC Tech Magazine.

“Look at your calendar,” said Xill.

Others still were concerned with a potential apocalypse.