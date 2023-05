In a major move, Tesla is looking to rid its electric vehicles of rare Earth minerals, potentially eliminating the biggest environmental concern over the increasing number of EVs on the road.

The surprise announcement came during Tesla's Master Plan 3 Investor event where the company outlined its business strategy for the next few years. At one point, according to Wired, a member of Tesla's power train executive team, Colin Campbell, declared that the power train team was going to eliminate rare Earth magnets from the motors over concerns about the instability of supply of such minerals, as well as their often high toxicity during mining.