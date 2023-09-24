TeslaBot shows off new skills in latest video

Tesla Optimus, the humanoid robot from Tesla, has shown remarkable progress in its latest video posted by the official Tesla Optimus account. The video reveals that TeslaBot is now running on the same end-to-end neural network as the Tesla cars, which can process video input and generate control output.

The video begins with the Tesla Bot aka the Optimus robot performing a self-calibration routine, which is essential for adapting to new environments. It then shows how TeslaBot can use its vision and joint position sensors to accurately locate its limbs in space, without relying on any external feedback. This enables TeslaBot to interact with objects and perform tasks with precision and dexterity.