TeslaBot shows off new skills in latest video

TeslaBot shows off new skills in latest videoThe humanoid robot from Tesla demonstrates its vision, dexterity, and neural network in a new video.Rizwan Choudhury| Sep 24, 2023 05:01 AM ESTCreated: Sep 24, 2023 05:01 AM ESTinnovationA Tesla Optimus Robot showing off its Yoga skills.Source: Tesla Optimus/X Tesla Optimus, the humanoid robot from Tesla, has shown remarkable progress in its latest video posted by the official Tesla Optimus account. The video reveals that TeslaBot is now running on the same end-to-end neural network as the Tesla cars, which can process video input and generate control output.The video begins with the Tesla Bot aka the Optimus robot performing a self-calibration routine, which is essential for adapting to new environments. It then shows how TeslaBot can use its vision and joint position sensors to accurately locate its limbs in space, without relying on any external feedback. This enables TeslaBot to interact with objects and perform tasks with precision and dexterity. Optimus can now sort objects autonomously 🤖 Its neural network is trained fully end-to-end: video in, controls out.Come join to help develop Optimus (& improve its yoga routine 🧘) → https://t.co/dBhQqg1qya pic.twitter.com/1Lrh0dru2r— Tesla Optimus (@Tesla_Optimus) September 23, 2023One of the tasks that Optimus demonstrates is sorting blue and green blocks into matching trays. Tesla Optimus can grasp each block with ease and sort them at a human-like speed. It can also handle dynamic changes in the environment, such as when a human intervenes and moves the blocks around. TeslaBot can quickly adjust to the new situation and resume its task. It can also correct its own errors, such as when a block lands on its side and needs to be rotated.The video also showcases Tesla Bot's balance and flexibility, as it performs some yoga poses that require standing on one leg and extending its limbs. These poses are not related to any practical workloads, but they show how TeslaBot can control its body and maintain its stability.The video ends with a call for more engineers to join the Tesla Optimus team, as the project is still in development and needs more talent. There is no information on when TeslaBot will be ready for production or commercial use, but the video suggests that it is making rapid progress and using the same software as the Tesla cars.Progress— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 24, 2023Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk reacted to the post on X just with one word, 'progress'.Another company that is working on a humanoid robot is Apptronik, based in Texas. Apptronik recently unveiled its first commercial humanoid robot, which is designed to assist the industrial workforce by doing repetitive tasks that humans do not want to do. The robot is also affordable and friendly, making it easy to work alongside humans even in some of the toughest environments. Apptronik's robot could be a potential competitor for Tesla's Optimus, which is still in development.