Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot danced but not to the tunes of critics

The event has received a mixed response from social and news media.

Optimus humanoid robot dancing during the event. Tesla

Optimus awkwardly walked onto a stage, turning, and waving to a delighted crowd, American daily The Boston Globe reported on Saturday.

"But the basic tasks by the robot with exposed wires and electronics — as well as a later, next-generation version that had to be carried onstage by three men — was a long way from CEO Elon Musk's vision of a human-like robot that can change the world," read the report.

Critics vs. supporters

Optimus robot evolution. Tesla

Tesla's known critics used some harsh words on Twitter, which were reported by a wide range of media houses.

"This Tesla AI day is next level cringeworthy. Complete and utter scam. Who on earth believes this bullshit anymore?" Filip Piekniewski, a researcher, working on computer vision and AI, tweeted on Saturday while the event was in progress.

However, the supporters didn't stay put and responded to critics.

"Tesla Bot is truly amazing. It's the early steps of a revolution in the role that AI & robots play in human civilization. What the Tesla team has been able to accomplish in the last few months is just incredible." Lex Fredman, a Research Scientist at MIT, wrote on Twitter.