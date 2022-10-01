Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot danced but not to the tunes of critics
The first version of Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot's slow walk on the company's AI Day 2022, has not gone well with some critics, but many are supporting the "feat."
"The point of AI Day is to show the immense depth & breadth of Tesla in AI, computer hardware & robotics." Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted about the company's AI Day 2022 celebrations on Saturday.
The event has received a mixed response from social and news media.
Optimus awkwardly walked onto a stage, turning, and waving to a delighted crowd, American daily The Boston Globe reported on Saturday.
"But the basic tasks by the robot with exposed wires and electronics — as well as a later, next-generation version that had to be carried onstage by three men — was a long way from CEO Elon Musk's vision of a human-like robot that can change the world," read the report.
Critics vs. supporters
Tesla's known critics used some harsh words on Twitter, which were reported by a wide range of media houses.
"This Tesla AI day is next level cringeworthy. Complete and utter scam. Who on earth believes this bullshit anymore?" Filip Piekniewski, a researcher, working on computer vision and AI, tweeted on Saturday while the event was in progress.
However, the supporters didn't stay put and responded to critics.
"Tesla Bot is truly amazing. It's the early steps of a revolution in the role that AI & robots play in human civilization. What the Tesla team has been able to accomplish in the last few months is just incredible." Lex Fredman, a Research Scientist at MIT, wrote on Twitter.
"As someone who loves AI and robotics, I'm inspired beyond words."
Referring to the Tesla humanoid robot, another Twitter user said, "They put together a functional humanoid robot in months. Plus, they're leveraging the FSD training model, which is clearly years ahead of the industry."
"This is objectively an impressive feat."
A full self-drive (FSD) is a mode for future Tesla models that will assist the autopilot system in being even more autonomous.
Tesla AI Day 2022: Optimus Unit 1
Musk kicked off the event by outlining the event's primary focus: involving the public in Tesla projects, particularly the Optimus Tesla Bot.
The AI Day 2022 looked into the processes required to mimic humans, drivers, and workers. Engineers detailed the autonomous robot and car.
The event focused in-depth on the technologies underlying the autonomous systems that run both the Optimus robot and the Tesla autopilot system, which is touted to transform society with autonomous robots and autonomous vehicles.
"Our goal is to make a useful humanoid robot as quickly as possible," Musk said at the event, which took place at the Tesla headquarters in Palo Alto, California."There's still a lot of work to be done to refine Optimus and prove it."
Musk envisions a mass-production-ready robot. To that end, Optimus Unit 1's body contained several meticulously planned manufacturing steps. The actuators that made up the joints of the Optimus Tesla bot totaled 27, while Optimus Unit 1 has six, all with similar abilities and parts. Standard parts and systems throughout Optimus Unit 1 could be mass-produced.
According to its designers, the Optimus could cost less than the U.S. $20,000, making it less expensive than any other humanoid robot on the market. It is approximately 75% cheaper than the closest competitor.