Tesla Powerwall: Price, benefits, and how to install the EV maker’s home battery

What is Tesla's Powerwall?

The PowerWall is a rechargeable home battery system that maximizes your home's "energy independence." The system is designed to store electricity for backup power, time-of-use load balancing, and self-consumption of solar energy.

Double stacked Tesla Powerwall in Upstate New York. Greg Johnstone/Wikimedia Commons

That means backup power, a smaller home carbon footprint, and potential savings on your electricity bill. Powerwall is also, according to Tesla, an intelligent system that can be customized to your energy needs, with the ability to charge from solar or the grid, so energy is always available on demand.

Additionally, Tesla Energy provides larger battery energy storage systems, including the Megapack for use with the electrical grid and the Powerpack for enterprises.

The system offers customers the following benefits:

It provides a form of backup Energy - during a blackout (like a hurricane), solar energy may still run your house and charge your Powerwall, depending on the inverter.

It gives you a self-powered home - Powerwall can deliver sustainable energy that you produce from solar during the day to your home at night.

It offers time-based control of our energy - you can use cheaper grid and solar energy you have already generated if your utility provides Time-of-Use rates to avoid paying for electricity during more expensive periods.

You can also intelligently monitor your energy use - switch between Powerwall features, keep tabs on its energy and power consumption, and get notifications when it enters Backup-Only mode using the Tesla app.

Tesla Powerwall 2 in use at an elephant sanctuary in Kenya. Herbie Pearthree/Wikimedia Commons

The Powerwall was officially unveiled in 2015 with limited production. Mass production started in early 2017 at Tesla's Gigafactory in Nevada, USA.

As of May 2021, Tesla has reportedly installed 200,000 Powerwalls.

How does the Powerwall work?

Powerwall works with or without solar and allows you to store energy for later use. Each Powerwall system consists of at least one Powerwall and a Backup Gateway, which manages the system's energy usage and does energy monitoring.

Like the rest of Tesla's products, the Backup Gateway gets over-the-air updates and can control up to ten Powerwalls. It also learns from and adjusts to your energy usage over time.

When combined with a solar photovoltaic system, solar energy starts to power the house when the Sun rises. The house can tap into the energy grid when more power is needed.

During the day, solar panels often produce more electricity than the house uses, and this excess energy is then used to charge the Powerwall's batteries. Once solar energy is no longer being produced at night, or if the utility grid is down due to a power outage, Powerwall then releases energy back into your home on demand.

When the Sun rises again the next day, the cycle starts again.

When not combined with solar panels, the Powerwall can provide the user with battery backup.

Advertising image of Powerwall. Tesla

Powerwall will also charge when electricity costs are low and discharge when electricity costs are high, resulting in automatic savings if your electricity rates fluctuate throughout the day. Powerwall will also act as a backup power source by immediately taking over as the home's primary power source when it detects grid interruptions.

Pretty neat.

How does the Powerwall store and release energy?

We've given a rough overview of the system above, but if you want some more meaty details, here is more in-depth system analysis.

Direct current (DC) power is generated by solar panels and stored by all the Tesla Powerwall batteries. However, AC (alternating current) power is used by domestic appliances. Inverters and rectifiers are used to convert the DC to AC.

When solar panels generate DC power, it passes through an inverter to be converted to AC before being distributed throughout your home. If your home has a backup power system, the extra energy not being used will continue to flow, charging your battery. To be stored in the battery, it must be routed via a rectifier and converted back to DC power.

An internal inverter and rectifier are shared by the Powerwall 2 and Powerwall+ to convert electricity from AC to DC. Solar panels need an external inverter; the Powerwall 2's inverter is exclusively for the battery. The Powerwall+, on the other side, comes with a solar inverter. Both types can also be charged via the grid when solar panels do not provide electricity.

The energy stored in the system can be used at any time.

The Tesla Powerwall is your persoanl power backup. Tesla

However, there are other times of the day when the electricity that has been stored is more beneficial. For instance, many electricity companies impose high peak charges after sundown, when residences consume more electricity.

You can maximize your electricity savings by using your Powerwall at this time of day rather than the grid.

The quantity of sunlight you receive will determine how many solar panels are required to charge a Tesla Powerwall completely. Given that the Powerwall claims to have a 90 percent round-trip efficiency when charging and discharging, you need about 15 kWh of generated electricity from your solar panels to achieve a 13.5 kWh usable capacity.