Tesla's robot 'Optimus' arrives in a Tesla Store in New York

Tesla’s humanoid robot ‘Optimus,’ which the company describes as capable of performing unsafe, repetitive, or boring tasks, has been displayed in New York to help retail performance, as reported by Electrek.

After the robot garnered much attention at a recent artificial intelligence (AI) expo in China, the automotive EV company thought that planting Optimus in its stores across North America and China would be a great marketing gimmick for selling its cars.

According to sources familiar with the matter, who spoke to Electrek, Tesla’s retail stores in North America aren’t performing as well as in China. Putting Optimus in stores is one of the initiatives to boost customer engagement.