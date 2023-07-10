Tesla's robot 'Optimus' arrives in a Tesla Store in New York

Tesla's robot 'Optimus' arrives in a Tesla Store in New YorkBut the robot is not for sale.Sejal Sharma| Jul 10, 2023 09:48 AM ESTCreated: Jul 10, 2023 09:48 AM ESTinnovationThe Tesla bot in a New York storeElectrek Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Tesla’s humanoid robot ‘Optimus,’ which the company describes as capable of performing unsafe, repetitive, or boring tasks, has been displayed in New York to help retail performance, as reported by Electrek.After the robot garnered much attention at a recent artificial intelligence (AI) expo in China, the automotive EV company thought that planting Optimus in its stores across North America and China would be a great marketing gimmick for selling its cars.According to sources familiar with the matter, who spoke to Electrek, Tesla’s retail stores in North America aren’t performing as well as in China. Putting Optimus in stores is one of the initiatives to boost customer engagement. See Also Related Tesla Day: 'Optimus' AI robots may outnumber humans in future, claims Elon Musk Tesla is set to introduce its prime 'Optimus' robot Last month, Tesla opened a new kind of showroom in Chengdu, China, called Giga Laboratory. The showroom features white cars, assembly robots, EV components, and the body of a Model 3 that hangs from the ceiling on some wires as if it were being manufactured on the spot, reported Inside EVs.The robot is not for sale and is not a working prototypeThe company, which previously said that it plans to have “thousands of Humanoid Robots within its factories,” is testing the waters by installing these robots, which are not for sale and are not a working prototype.Tesla released a video last month of the Optimus “walking around & learning about the real world.”“It’s not doing parkour, but it is walking around,” said Elon Musk at the Tesla Investor Day 2023 in March, which saw a demo of the Optimus Robot walking around for the first time. (220)Musk also believes that Optimus might outnumber humans in the future. Interesting Engineering reported earlier the robot has generated excitement among people. Some experts even believe Optimus could revolutionize the manufacturing industry by providing a cost-effective way to produce goods. The company didn’t say if Tesla will use these bots to manufacture their cars.Musk had said then, "I think essentially, in the future, physical work will be a choice. You can if you want to, but you won't need to. And, yeah, I think it's basically going to be fine. It's going to be good." HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You NASA is developing AI-powered GPS for navigating the MoonAI revolution meets marketing returns: Aiko, Aiden world's first AI internsAstronomers find exoplanet twice the mass of Jupiter hiding in plain sightBarcelona-based startup launches first-ever 5G standard low Earth orbit satelliteHarvard professor Avi Loeb retrieves potential 'alien artifact' from Pacific OceanAnxiety grips the world as Japan readies to release Fukushima radioactive water into the oceansForging a greener future: The urgency of sustainable steel productionToyota's solid-state battery breakthrough will reduce costs and size by 50 percentOrgan-on-a-chip's potential to revolutionize biomedical researchElon Musk's Starlink satellites got 'invisibility' upgrades. What do astronomers say? Job Board