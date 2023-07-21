Thanks to GPT, now you can have conversations with Unitree's new AI robodog

Robotic dogs have been made very accessible today by big players like Boston Dynamics and Unitree. You can order a robodog today, and it will be at your doorstep by October.

People have entered their robodogs in competitions with real dogs, which (alas) they could not win. And on the other hand, robodogs are also employed in heavy industries to carry out tasks like doing train inspections and fixing things.

Even though the metallic design of these dogs does remind us a little of the robodogs we saw running around and killing humans in the Black Mirror episode ‘Metalhead,’ it’s being said these will revolutionize the consumer-grade quadruped robots industry.