The 10 most expensive materials on Earth

Some of these expensive materials result from human work and are high-tech, while others can be found in nature.

1. Antimatter is so rare it costs trillions per gram

Cost per gram: Between $62.5 and 100 trillion

Antimatter is by far the most expensive material on Earth. Although only very small amounts have ever been produced, there is currently no way of storing them.

It requires the highly sophisticated technology found at places like CERN to even dream of "making it."

Today, a gram of antimatter, if it were available, would be worth approximately $80 trillion.

2. Endohedral fullerenes will cost you a fortune per gram

Cost per gram: $145 million to $167 million

Endohedral fullerenes are normal fullerenes with extra atoms, ions, or clusters within inner spheres. The very first lanthanum complex was created in 1985.

It is, essentially, a cage of carbon atoms with a nitrogen atom trapped inside. It could have applications for highly accurate atomic clocks.

Currently, two varieties exist, endohedral metallofullerenes and non-metal doped fullerenes.

3. Californium is another costly material by the gram

Cost per gram: $10 to $27 Million ($10 to $27 per microgram)

Scientists create californium by bombarding curium with alpha particles. This reaction creates the radioactive chemical element with an atomic number of 98.

There are currently ten known isotopes known to exist.

It can help treat certain forms of cancer, detecting gold and silver in ores and residual oil within nearly depleted reservoirs. It can only be created artificially on Earth but is speculated to be made in supernovae.

No wonder it is so expensive.

4. Diamonds are notoriously expensive things

Cost: $1,500 to $100,000 plus per carat, depending on purity, color, etc.

Natural diamonds have long been prized for their beauty and extreme hardness. They are the hardest substance known on Earth, with a Moh's scale score of 10 and a Vickers hardness in the range of 70–150 GPa.

Cost varies widely depending on the diamond in question, with some, like "blue diamonds," fetching $26,280 on average for a 0.5-carat stone and deep blue and vivid blue diamonds costing around $75,000 for a 0.25-carat stone. High-carat blue diamonds can go for upwards of $4 million per carat.