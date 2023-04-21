In today's fast-paced digital landscape, chatbots have become popular tools for businesses and individual users – answering queries, performing tasks, providing instant support, and facilitating seamless interactions. At the forefront of this revolution is ChatGPT, an advanced AI language model developed by OpenAI, making waves in the AI sector.

However, ChatGPT's skyrocketing popularity has also made it a victim of its success. The overwhelming amount of users has meant that it is often unavailable for immediate use. With the platform frequently reaching capacity, it leaves its users searching for an alternative. But fear not, for the world of AI chatbots is vast.

This article delves into AI technologies by exploring the 12 best alternatives to ChatGPT. These carefully handpicked, and reviewed options offer a range of features and functionalities that may better suit the specific needs of different users.

How did we choose the top 12 chatbot alternatives?

With so many chatbots available, we considered various criteria to ensure we provide you with a list of the best chatbots.

Our selection criteria include the following:

Functionality and Features: Different AI chatbots have different features and use cases. We highlighted chatbots with unique features that set them apart and assessed how well they cater to various user needs.

Different AI chatbots have different features and use cases. We highlighted chatbots with unique features that set them apart and assessed how well they cater to various user needs. Ease of Use: We ensured that all chatbots that make it to our list are user-friendly and that even a novice can harness their full potential.

We ensured that all chatbots that make it to our list are user-friendly and that even a novice can harness their full potential. Integration and Customizability: We understand that the best chatbots should easily integrate with existing systems and offer customizable solutions, another fact we considered while making our list.

We understand that the best chatbots should easily integrate with existing systems and offer customizable solutions, another fact we considered while making our list. Pricing and Value for Money: Last, we've considered the pricing structures and evaluated whether the chatbots deliver the best value for your hard-earned dollars.

Top 12 chatbot alternatives

Whether you're looking for a tool to aid your learning or boost your productivity at work, many ChatGPT alternatives are available, and you're sure to find one that checks all the boxes.

And, the best part? Most of these alternatives are either free or come at a fraction of the cost.

ChatSonic

ChatSonic is one of the latest ChatGPT alternatives making waves in the AI chatbot world. Powered by GPT-4, OpenAI's latest and most advanced model, it has features similar to ChatGPT as well as some additional ones.

What sets ChatSonic apart from ChatGPT is its ability to access the internet. It can provide users with up-to-date information and help them stay current with the latest news, trends, and insights.

Features

Supported by Google, its internet connectivity means it has awareness of current events (unlike ChatGPT, which stops in 2021)

Powered by GPT-4 for cutting-edge AI capabilities

Offers voice dictation for hands-free interaction, enabling you to interact with the chatbot using spoken prompts, much like Alexa.

AI image generation

Footnotes with links to sources for information verification

Pros

Up-to-date: Current with recent news and events

Variety of use cases: Suitable for content creation, research, and more

Cons

Subscription cost: Pricing starts at $13 per month, scaling up to $1,749 per month, depending on the number of words needed

Limited mathematical capabilities: Not ideal for solving complex math problems

Usability: Web-based platform.

User Reviews: Engaging and versatile, access to the Internet.

Jasper AI

Jasper AI, formerly known as Jarvis, is another popular ChatGPT alternative that is perfect for companies needing to generate high-quality content quickly and efficiently.

You simply enter a prompt, and it will provide you with your desired content, just like ChatGPT would.

What sets Jasper AI apart, however, is its extensive suite of advanced writing tools designed to produce top-notch content. Users can select from over 50 different templates, including blog posts, Twitter threads, video scripts, and more, to create their content.