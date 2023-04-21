The 12 best alternatives to ChatGPT
In today's fast-paced digital landscape, chatbots have become popular tools for businesses and individual users – answering queries, performing tasks, providing instant support, and facilitating seamless interactions. At the forefront of this revolution is ChatGPT, an advanced AI language model developed by OpenAI, making waves in the AI sector.
However, ChatGPT's skyrocketing popularity has also made it a victim of its success. The overwhelming amount of users has meant that it is often unavailable for immediate use. With the platform frequently reaching capacity, it leaves its users searching for an alternative. But fear not, for the world of AI chatbots is vast.
This article delves into AI technologies by exploring the 12 best alternatives to ChatGPT. These carefully handpicked, and reviewed options offer a range of features and functionalities that may better suit the specific needs of different users.
How did we choose the top 12 chatbot alternatives?
With so many chatbots available, we considered various criteria to ensure we provide you with a list of the best chatbots.
Our selection criteria include the following:
- Functionality and Features: Different AI chatbots have different features and use cases. We highlighted chatbots with unique features that set them apart and assessed how well they cater to various user needs.
- Ease of Use: We ensured that all chatbots that make it to our list are user-friendly and that even a novice can harness their full potential.
- Integration and Customizability: We understand that the best chatbots should easily integrate with existing systems and offer customizable solutions, another fact we considered while making our list.
- Pricing and Value for Money: Last, we've considered the pricing structures and evaluated whether the chatbots deliver the best value for your hard-earned dollars.
Top 12 chatbot alternatives
Whether you're looking for a tool to aid your learning or boost your productivity at work, many ChatGPT alternatives are available, and you're sure to find one that checks all the boxes.
And, the best part? Most of these alternatives are either free or come at a fraction of the cost.
ChatSonic
ChatSonic is one of the latest ChatGPT alternatives making waves in the AI chatbot world. Powered by GPT-4, OpenAI's latest and most advanced model, it has features similar to ChatGPT as well as some additional ones.
What sets ChatSonic apart from ChatGPT is its ability to access the internet. It can provide users with up-to-date information and help them stay current with the latest news, trends, and insights.
Features
- Supported by Google, its internet connectivity means it has awareness of current events (unlike ChatGPT, which stops in 2021)
- Powered by GPT-4 for cutting-edge AI capabilities
- Offers voice dictation for hands-free interaction, enabling you to interact with the chatbot using spoken prompts, much like Alexa.
- AI image generation
- Footnotes with links to sources for information verification
Pros
- Up-to-date: Current with recent news and events
- Variety of use cases: Suitable for content creation, research, and more
Cons
- Subscription cost: Pricing starts at $13 per month, scaling up to $1,749 per month, depending on the number of words needed
- Limited mathematical capabilities: Not ideal for solving complex math problems
Usability: Web-based platform.
User Reviews: Engaging and versatile, access to the Internet.
Jasper AI
Jasper AI, formerly known as Jarvis, is another popular ChatGPT alternative that is perfect for companies needing to generate high-quality content quickly and efficiently.
You simply enter a prompt, and it will provide you with your desired content, just like ChatGPT would.
What sets Jasper AI apart, however, is its extensive suite of advanced writing tools designed to produce top-notch content. Users can select from over 50 different templates, including blog posts, Twitter threads, video scripts, and more, to create their content.
Additionally, Jasper AI offers built-in grammar and plagiarism checks to help you check through your created content.
Features
- Built on GPT-3.5 and partnered with OpenAI
- ChatGPT-like interface for easy interaction
- Enables continuous conversations with improved context
- 50 different writing templates for versatile content generation
- Copyediting features and plagiarism checker
Pros
- Extensive range of writing templates: Choose from 50+ templates for various content types
- Copyediting tools: Improve your content with built-in grammar and style checks
- Plagiarism checker: Ensure originality with the integrated plagiarism detection feature
Cons
- Focuses primarily on written text: May not cater to users with diverse content needs
- Steep cost: Starting at $40 per month for 35000 words
Usability: Web-based platform.
User Reviews: Useful for creating content, like blogs, articles, etc.
Bard AI
Bard AI is Google's conversational AI chatbot. Unlike most chatbots on this list, Bard AI doesn't use the GPT series large language model but a lightweight version of LaMDA, an AI model developed by Google.
Features
- Powered by Google's LaMDA model
- "Google it" feature for quick information access
- Generates clear and concise text quickly
- No subscription costs
Pros
- Free to use
- Google integration: Benefit from the "Google it" feature for quick information
- Useful for writing resumes, cover letters, and professional documents
Cons
- No sources provided: Information may need to be verified independently
- Limited coding assistance: Not the best option for code-related tasks
Usability: Web-based platform.
User Reviews: Effective for search queries.
Microsoft Bing AI
Bing AI is another Chatbox alternative from Microsoft. It is an advanced chatbot based on OpenAI's large language model that transforms the search experience by providing more accurate, up-to-date, and tailored results.
Features
- Utilizes OpenAI's most advanced model - GPT-4
- Offers internet access and up-to-date information
- Works like a search engine and has current event information
- Free to use
Pros
- Has internet access: Get more accurate and current information
- Links to sources of information
Cons
- To access Bing AI Chat, users need a Microsoft account
- Query cap: Restrictions on the number of queries
Usability: Different conversational modes are available in the Edge browser.
User Reviews: Accurate information, though responses could be faster.
Character AI
Character AI is a unique ChatGPT-like platform that offers conversational experiences with various AI personalities. It provides an entertaining way to engage with multiple AI personalities, such as Elon Musk, Tony Stark, and Kanye West.
Each character offers a different conversational experience, adjusting their mannerisms based on the chosen personality. Character AI also supports voice input and generates other voices for each character. It was designed for fun, engaging interactions and is built on neural language models.
Features
- Offers a wide variety of AI characters: Real-life people, fictional personalities, and more
- Customizable AI characters: Create and design your own AI personality
- Built-in image generator: Create avatars for your characters
- Voice input and output: Talk and listen to AI characters
- Price: Free (account creation required)
Pros
- Multiple character options: Engage with a vast selection of AI personalities
- Unique conversations: Experience different conversational styles based on the chosen character
- Customizable characters and avatars for personalized interactions
Cons
- Slow responses: It may take longer to generate responses compared to other chatbots
- Free usage, but chats are locked after a few messages without an account
Usability: Free to use with account registration.
User Reviews: Fun and engaging, but slower than usual responses.
Socratic by Google
Socratic by Google is a student-oriented AI app that helps students solve their homework questions in subjects like Science, Math, Social Studies, and English.
Features
- AI-powered educational assistance: Answer questions across various subjects
- Accessible on both the App Store and Google Play Store
- Worksheet scanning: Scan worksheets for tailored answers
- Visual aids: Fun illustrations for better comprehension
Pros
- Kid-friendly: Designed specifically for students
- Easy to use: Type or scan queries for quick assistance
- Fun illustrations to support learning
- It can also explain the solution and offers extra sources to help you study and understand the process
- Wide subject coverage: Answers questions across different subjects
- Free to use: No cost for students and parents
Cons
- Limited writing capabilities
- It can be used to simply do the homework, removing the learning experience
Usability: Mobile app available on App Store and Google Play Store.
User Reviews: Helpful for students but limited to educational use.
Elsa Speak
Elsa Speak is another Chatbot alternative to ChatGPT but for language learning. It is an AI-driven language-learning app focused on helping users improve their English-speaking skills. By analyzing user speech patterns, Elsa Speak designs personalized lessons and tasks tailored to the individual's needs. This makes it a valuable ChatGPT alternative for language learning.
Features
- AI-based speech analysis: Identify vocal patterns of non-native speakers
- Customized lessons: Bite-sized, personalized lessons to improve English proficiency
- Quick assessments: Test your progress regularly
- Progress tracking: Monitor your achievements with a progress board and graphs
- Real-time speech recognition feedback: Immediate feedback on pronunciation and speech patterns
Pros
- Personalized language learning: Customized lessons catered to individual needs
- Comprehensive progress tracking: Assess and monitor progress effectively
- Real-time feedback: Instantaneous speech recognition and feedback
- Multi-accent voice recognition: Developed using voice recordings of diverse accents
Cons
- Limited to English language learning
- A monthly or annual subscription is required for full access. Pro plans start from $11.99/month, with a 7-day free trial available
Usability: Mobile app and web-based platform.
User Reviews: Effective for English language learning, but not free.
YouChat
YouChat is a conversational AI chatbot developed by the "You.com" search engine. YouChat access to the internet ensures that it stays up-to-date on the latest information and provides relevant and accurate answers in the chatbox.
Features
- YouChat uses GPT-3
- Cites sources for the information provided
- Uses sources from Google
Pros
- Provide sources of information
- Up-to-date responses
- Free to use
Cons
- Does nothing much besides being a chatbot
Usability: Web-based platform.
User Reviews: In development, provides average answers.
DialoGPT
DialoGPT is another AI chatbot by Microsoft, trained with 147 million multi-turn dialogues from Reddit. This AI tool was built for multi-turn conversations and is an excellent alternative to ChatGPT.
Features
- Multi-turn response support
- Can handle general queries
Pros
- Fun and lighthearted
- Remembers previous replies
- Free to use
Cons
- Can get confused easily
- Limited in scope and dataset
Usability: Accessible through HuggingFace's inference API.
User Reviews: Fun and lighthearted, but can get confused easily.
Claude
Claude is an AI chatbot developed by Anthropic, a company backed by Google. As an OpenAI competitor, Claude uses a "Constitutional AI technique" focusing on model alignment through natural language feedback.
Features
- It can be used for content writing and text conversations.
- For Slack-based actions like generating summaries of Slack threads or bullet reports based on conversations.
Pros
- Unique AI approach with natural language feedback
- Free to use
Cons
- Currently accessible only via Slack
- Performance and capabilities might not match more advanced models
Usability: Web-based platform.
User Reviews: Unique AI Approach
Elicit
Elicit is an AI-powered research assistant that uses language models like GPT-3 to help researchers to streamline their workflow, primarily for literature reviews.
When you input a query, Elicit summarizes the well-rated documents to provide a quick and accurate understanding of the topic. Researchers and students primarily utilize this tool for finding relevant papers to cite and for identifying potential research directions.
Features
- Automatic summary generation from top-rated documents
- Efficient method for comprehending information without sacrificing source reliability
Pros
- Time-saving and efficient for researchers and students
- Access to reliable sources and summaries
- Free to use
Cons
- Limited use outside of research and academic contexts
Usability: Web-based platform.
User Reviews: Efficient for researchers but limited to educational use.
Replika
Replika is an advanced AI companion with over 10 million users that can recognize visual elements and engage in meaningful conversations. Replika is designed to be a chatbot that can communicate as a friend, suggesting prompt responses and engaging in discussions on various topics, such as life and relationships. Replika is ideal for those seeking companionship, particularly when feeling isolated or needing someone to talk to.
Features
- Engages users in conversations on various topics
- Prompt responses, just like a friend or family member
Pros
- Ideal for combating loneliness or isolation
- Can discuss a wide range of topics
Cons
- Limited use beyond companionship and general conversation
- It has been accused of failing to fulfill legal requirements to clearly convey how it’s using people’s data. Italian regulators have banned the app and stated that it carries factual risks to children, so it may be unsafe for children to use.
Usability: Mobile app available on App Store and Google Play Store.
User Reviews: Supportive and responsive, but limited to companionship.
Industry-Specific Chatbots
Professional Writing and Content Creation:
Jasper AI: It's tailored for marketers, copywriters, and content creators.
ChatSonic: Can help write resumes, cover letters, and web content.
Education:
Socratic by Google: Designed for students to help with homework and school queries.
Language Learning:
Elsa Speak: Focused on English language learning and speech improvement.
Research and Academia:
Elicit: Streamlines literature review processes for researchers and students.
Companionship and General Conversation:
Character AI: Provides various AI characters for unique conversational experiences.
YouChat: General-purpose chatbot for multiple tasks, including translation and summarization.
DialoGPT: Engaging and lighthearted conversations, trained on Reddit dialogues.
Claude: A helpful, harmless, honest chatbot based on constitutional AI technique.
Replika: AI companion for emotional support and engaging conversations.
ChatSonic: An AI chatbot for conversational answers.
Bard AI: A chatbot designed for answering search queries.
Technical Assistance:
Microsoft Bing AI: Offers internet access and information, utilizing OpenAI's LLM.
Chatbot Trends and Future Developments
The chatbot industry is continuously evolving with new technologies and advancements. Some of the latest trends and future developments in chatbot development include:
- Enhanced AI and Machine Learning: As AI and machine learning algorithms improve, chatbots will become more intelligent, capable of understanding complex queries and offering more accurate responses.
- Voice Assistants Integration: Integration with voice assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri will become more common, allowing users to interact with chatbots using voice commands.
- Emotion Recognition: Chatbots may have emotion recognition capabilities to understand the user's feelings and provide more empathetic responses.
- Multilingual Support: Multilingual support will become more prevalent, enabling users to interact with chatbots in their preferred language.
- Personalization: Chatbots will become more personalized, offering unique experiences based on users' preferences, interests, and previous interactions.
- Omnichannel Experience: Chatbots will be integrated across multiple platforms, providing a seamless experience for users, regardless of their preferred communication channel.
- Industry-Specific Chatbots: The development of chatbots explicitly designed for various industries will continue to grow, offering tailored solutions for healthcare, finance, retail, and more.
Conclusion
Each chatbot mentioned above has unique features, advantages, and limitations, catering to various user needs.
As the AI chatbot landscape evolves, users will have more options than ever to find a solution that best fits their requirements. From language learning and writing assistance to industry-specific applications and personalized AI companions, the alternatives to ChatGPT offer a wealth of opportunities for users to leverage the power of AI technology.