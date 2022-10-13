Meet the 2B1 'Oka': the Soviet Union's giant atomic mobile mortar

In what is possibly the world's strangest artillery piece ever conceived, you can thank this period for the birth of the enigmatic 2b1 "Oka". Let's check it out.

What was the 2B1 Oka?

The 21B "Oka," was a Soviet-designed mobile, large-caliber artillery piece designed to fire nuclear-tipped ammunition. Its creation was inspired by the initial tests of the M65 cannon (initially designated the T-131) dubbed "Atomic Annie."

The American weapon, designed for a similar role as the "Oka," was first fired in the spring of 1953 at a military training facility in Nevada. Like the "Oka," "Atomic Annie" was also designed to fire nuclear payload ordinance.

Frontal view of the 2B1 "Oka" with an example of its atomic shell in front. One half 3544/Wikimedia Commons

As previously mentioned, the "Atomic Annie" test took place in May 1953 as part of the Operation Upshot-Knothole series of nuclear tests. The test was codenamed “Grable” as a phonetic stand-in for "G," as in "gun," since the warhead was a gun-type fission weapon.

The detonation of "Grable" occurred 19 seconds after its firing, with the round traveling around 8 miles (over 12 km) from the gun. The explosion was an airburst at around 524 feet (160 meters) above the ground, 87 feet (26 meters) west of its target, and 136 feet (41 meters) south of it.

Its yield was estimated at 15 kilotons, the same as the "Little Boy" atomic bomb. An uncommon feature of the blast was forming a precursor, a second shock front ahead of the incident wave.

For several years after that, work continued to refine the weapon and make it more reliable. The Soviets had nothing comparable throughout this period, making it a potential defensive weakness.

Something had to be done.

So, in response, the Soviet Union's Council of Ministers drafted a secret plan in November 1955 to develop their version. With this in hand, factories in various Soviet cities, namely Kolomna and Kirov, were requested to develop two new atomic munition delivery systems.