The 3 Ds of energy: Will they prove crucial in achieving net zero by 2050?

The transition to renewable energy sources is becoming increasingly urgent as the world faces the challenges of climate change. However, this transition is not without its challenges. The war in Ukraine, coupled with the Covid-19 pandemic, a centralized system highly dependent on fossil fuels, and the rising oil and gas prices have all dented the global energy transition efforts.

Speaking at the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue, Francesco La Camera stated that rising dependency on fossil fuels would lead to energy poverty and loss of industrial competitiveness. He also stressed the need to scale the renewables massively to up to 40% by 2040 from the current 14% threshold.

Achieving this goal is a necessity since the transition to renewable energy resources will play a massive part in the global bid to keep the 1.5°C goal alive.

The future of energy

Achieving net zero emissions remains the ultimate goal for countries around the globe. Simply put, net zero is the act of balancing the production and removal of greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.

Several countries across the globe have set the long-term goal of achieving net zero by 2050 to mitigate global warming. And the 3 Ds of energy are set to play a crucial role in achieving this target. But how?

Let’s take a closer look at these Ds with examples from Sabanci Holding, one of Türkiye’s biggest conglomerates, and learn how these giants are playing a critical role in creating a carbon-free economy by promoting sustainability.

Decarbonization

Decarbonization is the process of reducing CO2 emissions from production plants and embracing practices that help achieve the long-term goal of a low-carbon economy.

A majority of the electricity production in the world is dependent on fossil fuels. While the current dependency is 62%, it is projected that reliance on fossil fuels to produce electricity will be reduced to 2% by 2050 in the Net Zero Emissions Scenario. And that would be possible only if we undertake the right initiatives.

With a focus on shifting to the use of renewable energy resources, here’s what Sabancı’s Energy Group President Kivanc Zaimler had to say.