The 7 best free apps for video meetings
Video meetings have been on the rise since the 80s. We use them to host business meetings, chat with friends, and even conduct job interviews. We also use video meetings to organize events for groups of people in different parts of the world simultaneously. Also, the pandemic has accelerated the move to video conferencing as the standard for remote work, online classes, and even catching up with friends and family.
With the rise of visual calls comes an increase in applications that provide these services. Many free video meeting apps are available, but selecting the best one for your needs can be challenging. So, we have compiled a list of the top 7 video meeting apps. Even better, most of these apps are easily accessible and free. Of course, they all lack the physical interaction of in-person meetings. We'll discuss their attributes, advantages, and disadvantages. Let's get started right away.
Zoom
The "one app to connect"– Zoom is starting us off vital. Zoom is a popular video conferencing app that has grown significantly, especially during the COVID pandemic in 2020. Students, companies, and families used it to connect for daily activities while staying home. The app provides a free plan that allows up to 100 people to participate in a video meeting for up to 40 minutes. However, Zoom offers paid programs for longer meeting durations, more significant numbers of people, and additional features.
Pros of Zoom:
- Ease of use: Zoom is easy to set up and use. All you need to do is create an account, join through a link, or dial into meetings.
- Accessibility: Zoom is accessible from any device with an internet connection, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets.
- Recording: Zoom allows users to record meetings, which can help review discussions or share with team members who couldn't attend.
- Screen sharing: Users can share their screens, making presenting or collaborating on projects more accessible.
- Virtual backgrounds: This is a valuable feature. Zoom allows users to add virtual environments to their video calls. This is useful for maintaining privacy or adding a little fun to meetings.
Cons of using Zoom:
- Security concerns: Zoom has faced security concerns in the past. There were issues with data privacy and security breaches. SpaceX and some other businesses even banned the app earlier, in 2020.
- Technical issues: The app can experience technical issues. Your video or audio quality might have problems, which can disrupt meetings.
- Cost: While Zoom offers a free version, some features are only available with a paid subscription, which can be expensive for individuals or organizations with large teams.
Google Meet
Next on the list is Google Meet, previously known as Google Hangouts Meet. Google Meet is a video conferencing app and part of the Google Workspace suite of productivity tools. It is primarily for a session of 100 participants to join a video meeting by clicking on a link on the app or from their emails.
One of the most significant advantages of Google Meet is its integration with other Google Workspace tools such as Google Calendar, Gmail, and Google Drive. You can set up a meeting from your calendar, create a meeting via your Gmail and access it through google drive.
This integration enables users to schedule meetings easily, share files, and collaborate in real time during meetings. Google Meet also offers screen sharing, recording, and a chat feature that allows participants to communicate during the session. Let's see the advantages and disadvantages of Google Meet.
Pros of Google Meet
- Easy to use: Google Meet is user-friendly. Anyone with a device can easily connect, regardless of their location.
- Accessibility: With most video conferencing tools, you can connect to Google Meet from any device with an internet connection. This includes laptops, smartphones, and tablets.
- Integration with Google Workspace: This is a major one. Google Meet integrates seamlessly with other workspace apps, making collaborating and sharing files more accessible. You can connect to your Gmail, Drive, Slides, and Sheets. They are all under the same umbrella of Google.
- Security: Google Meet has robust security features, such as end-to-end encryption, to protect users' data and prevent unauthorized access.
Cons of Google Meet:
- Limited features: Compared to some other video conferencing platforms, Google Meet has fewer features and functionalities.
- Audio and video quality: Google Meet's audio and video quality can be inconsistent, disrupting meetings.
- Limited customization: Google Meet has limited customization options than other tools.
Skype
Another well-known video conferencing tool is Skype. Interestingly, Skype was one of the first video meeting apps created. It was introduced in 2003 and is still a highly successful app, garnering over 2.5 billion downloads. Although it is used less frequently than it once was, it is still quite popular. It is a dependable and user-friendly app that enables people to communicate with one another wherever they are.
Skype also has a business version called Skype for Business. This version has additional features, such as integration with Microsoft Office and advanced security and management tools.
Pros of Skype:
- User base: Skype has a large user base. This means you can easily connect with other people who already use the platform.
- International calls: Skype allows users to make international calls at a low cost or for free. So you can communicate with people in different countries at a cost-effective rate.
- Translation: The app also offers real-time translation for voice and text messages, making it easier for people who speak different languages to communicate.
Cons of Skype:
- Quality issues: Skype can experience problems with audio or video quality. This can be disruptive during meetings or calls.
- Limited features: Compared to some other video conferencing platforms, Skype has fewer features and functionalities.
- Integration with other apps: Unlike other platforms, Skype has limited integration with other apps or services. So it is pretty challenging to collaborate or share files. That is why it is mainly used for personal calls.
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Teams is one of the best apps you will come across. That is why it makes this list. It's a powerful collaboration tool that allows teams to work together in real-time and different locations. Microsoft Teams offers various features that make it an excellent choice, especially for businesses and organizations of all sizes.
Pros of Microsoft Teams:
- Integration with Microsoft Office: This app is for you if you are a professional. Microsoft Teams integrates seamlessly with other Microsoft Office apps, making collaborating and sharing files more accessible.
- Accessibility: Microsoft Teams is accessible from any device with an internet connection, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets.
- Classroom use: Microsoft Teams is often used as a platform for remote learning, allowing students to watch lectures and access study materials.
- Customization: Microsoft Teams has many customization options. Every organization using it can easily customize it to their needs.
Cons of Microsoft Teams
- Complex: Microsoft Teams can be complex. There are many features and functionalities. It may take a while to learn how to use it. This makes it more challenging to learn and use than some other platforms.
- Limited free version: While Microsoft Teams offers a free performance, some features are only available with a paid subscription. This can be expensive for individuals or organizations with large teams.
Jitsi Meet
Jitsi Meet is a free and open-source video conferencing app that is as easy to use as it is reliable. You also don't need to own an account to use it – you have to visit the Jitsi Meet website and start a meeting. It's that simple.
Pros of Jitsi Meet
- Open-source: Jitsi Meet is open-source software. It is free to use and can be modified by anyone.
- Privacy and security: Jitsi Meet has strong privacy and security features. So there is end-to-end encryption to protect users' data and prevent unauthorized access.
- Accessibility: Jitsi Meet is accessible from any device with an internet connection, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets.
- No account required: Jitsi Meet does not need to create an account before using it. So it is easy to join meetings or webinars.
Cons of Jitsi Meet
- Limited features: Jitsi Meet has fewer features and functionalities than other video conferencing platforms.
- Audio and video quality: Jitsi Meet's audio and video quality can be inconsistent, disrupting meetings.
- Limited support: Jitsi Meet has little license compared to other platforms, which can be challenging for individuals and organizations that require assistance or troubleshooting.
Cisco Webex
Cisco Webex is a collaboration tool that empowers people to connect, communicate, and collaborate easily. The app has over 650 million unique users around the globe. It also offers many features that make it an excellent choice for businesses and individuals looking for a reliable and versatile platform.
One of the unique features of Cisco Webex is its integration with other Cisco products. Users can seamlessly switch between Webex and other Cisco tools, such as Cisco Spark and Cisco Jabber, to collaborate on projects and communicate with colleagues.
Pros of Cisco Webex
- Multiple connection options: Cisco Webex has robust security features, such as end-to-end encryption, to protect users' data and prevent unauthorized access.
- Strong security: Here is where the app shines brightly. Security is one of the most vital points of Cisco Webex. They secure the data of their users with several layers of encryption.
- Collaboration-oriented: Cisco Webex has various features that support collaboration. The app can support HD-quality videos for over 25 participants, whiteboards, and chat boxes of unique cooperation during your meeting.
Cons of Cisco Webex
- Connection problems: Webex supports many users at once on their apps, so connection issues are likely to occur occasionally. These could be pretty inconvenient, depending on the meeting.
- Unreliable mobile app: Cisco Webex is excellent on laptops and larger devices. But there can be a considerable lag in the mobile app.
- Add-on effects: The app does not let users dial into the meeting, although there is a feature for it.
Conclusion
These free apps will allow you to connect, share, and integrate your work experience. There is no single best app because they all have advantages and disadvantages. When you list all of your app requirements, there will undoubtedly be one on our list that meets all of them.