The 7 best free apps for video meetings

With the rise of visual calls comes an increase in applications that provide these services. Many free video meeting apps are available, but selecting the best one for your needs can be challenging. So, we have compiled a list of the top 7 video meeting apps. Even better, most of these apps are easily accessible and free. Of course, they all lack the physical interaction of in-person meetings. We'll discuss their attributes, advantages, and disadvantages. Let's get started right away.

Zoom

The "one app to connect"– Zoom is starting us off vital. Zoom is a popular video conferencing app that has grown significantly, especially during the COVID pandemic in 2020. Students, companies, and families used it to connect for daily activities while staying home. The app provides a free plan that allows up to 100 people to participate in a video meeting for up to 40 minutes. However, Zoom offers paid programs for longer meeting durations, more significant numbers of people, and additional features.

Zoom Logo Zoom Logo

Pros of Zoom:

Ease of use: Zoom is easy to set up and use. All you need to do is create an account, join through a link, or dial into meetings.

Accessibility: Zoom is accessible from any device with an internet connection, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

Recording: Zoom allows users to record meetings, which can help review discussions or share with team members who couldn't attend.

Screen sharing: Users can share their screens, making presenting or collaborating on projects more accessible.

Virtual backgrounds: This is a valuable feature. Zoom allows users to add virtual environments to their video calls. This is useful for maintaining privacy or adding a little fun to meetings.

Cons of using Zoom:

Security concerns: Zoom has faced security concerns in the past. There were issues with data privacy and security breaches. SpaceX and some other businesses even banned the app earlier, in 2020.

Technical issues: The app can experience technical issues. Your video or audio quality might have problems, which can disrupt meetings.

Cost: While Zoom offers a free version, some features are only available with a paid subscription, which can be expensive for individuals or organizations with large teams.

Google Meet

Next on the list is Google Meet, previously known as Google Hangouts Meet. Google Meet is a video conferencing app and part of the Google Workspace suite of productivity tools. It is primarily for a session of 100 participants to join a video meeting by clicking on a link on the app or from their emails.

One of the most significant advantages of Google Meet is its integration with other Google Workspace tools such as Google Calendar, Gmail, and Google Drive. You can set up a meeting from your calendar, create a meeting via your Gmail and access it through google drive.

This integration enables users to schedule meetings easily, share files, and collaborate in real time during meetings. Google Meet also offers screen sharing, recording, and a chat feature that allows participants to communicate during the session. Let's see the advantages and disadvantages of Google Meet.

Google Meet icon Google Meet icon

Pros of Google Meet

Easy to use: Google Meet is user-friendly. Anyone with a device can easily connect, regardless of their location.

Accessibility: With most video conferencing tools, you can connect to Google Meet from any device with an internet connection. This includes laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

Integration with Google Workspace: This is a major one. Google Meet integrates seamlessly with other workspace apps, making collaborating and sharing files more accessible. You can connect to your Gmail, Drive, Slides, and Sheets. They are all under the same umbrella of Google.

Security: Google Meet has robust security features, such as end-to-end encryption, to protect users' data and prevent unauthorized access.

Cons of Google Meet:

Limited features: Compared to some other video conferencing platforms, Google Meet has fewer features and functionalities.

Audio and video quality: Google Meet's audio and video quality can be inconsistent, disrupting meetings.

Limited customization: Google Meet has limited customization options than other tools.

Skype

Another well-known video conferencing tool is Skype. Interestingly, Skype was one of the first video meeting apps created. It was introduced in 2003 and is still a highly successful app, garnering over 2.5 billion downloads. Although it is used less frequently than it once was, it is still quite popular. It is a dependable and user-friendly app that enables people to communicate with one another wherever they are.