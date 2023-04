Ground, or soil, engineers design foundations to support the weight of the building and resist the forces of nature over time.

Pile foundations are a type of deep foundation for large load-bearing structures- they involve driving long, slender columns (called piles) into the ground.

Before determining the ground's ability to support a given load, understanding its geological makeup and groundwater state is critical.

Imagine you're building a sandcastle on the beach. You carefully sculpt the walls and towers, and everything seems perfect. But then, as you build taller and taller, the sand shifts, and the structure wobbles. Without a solid foundation, your sandcastle is in danger of collapsing.

Well, it's the same thing with buildings – without a strong foundation, they can't stand up to the forces of nature and the weight of the structure itself. That's where ground engineering comes in.

Ground engineering is like building a solid, sturdy base for your sandcastle – but on a much larger scale. By analyzing the soil and rock conditions at a building site, ground engineers can design foundations, retaining walls, and other structures that will support the weight of the building and resist the forces of wind, water— and even natural disasters— over time.