The Artemis II astronauts just met the Orion Moon spacecraft

NASA's four Artemis II astronauts, Christina Hammock Koch, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, got their first look at the Orion capsule that will fly them around the Moon and back next year, a report from SpaceflightNow reveals.

On Tuesday, August 8, they spoke to a room full of reporters about the honor of being the first humans to go to the Moon since the Apollo 17 crew in 1972, as well as the feeling of seeing their moonship for the very first time.

Artemis II crew meet Orion

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen told reporters, "It's starting to feel very, very real. It's not a dream. It's a program. It's real hardware."