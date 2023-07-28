The best and most innovative ideas for new batteries

Researchers are looking for ways to improve the efficiency, sustainability and lifespans of battery technologies.

Some approaches use machine learning, nanotechnology and even seaweed to improve batteries.

One of the main goals is to find replacements for lithium-ion batteries.

Let’s face it - it’s hard to imagine modern life without batteries. We are dependent on our devices and most of them, including phones, computers, watches, tablets, toys, and even cars need batteries to function.

Having to constantly use so many batteries, we also know that they don’t tend to last very long. They seem to run out or energy when it’s least convenient and are often costly to replace and difficult to recycle.

Improving the sustainability of battery technologies is of paramount importance to our way of life. Knowing this, we looked at some of the best new ideas for developing the batteries of the future.