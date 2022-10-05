The Cairo Sketches: Too good to be true wonders of AI
“Hope someone builds these wonders exactly as you created them,” wrote an Instagram user recently, praising an architecture model generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI).
She is not the only one. Thousands of people thronged the post when the architect artist posted AI-generated patterns exploring Egyptian architectural facades.
The post, which reached more than eight million social media users, has given the artist hope that new physical projects will follow from his technology-generated artworks one day.